Home » Investing Articles » Where will the National Grid share price go in May?

Where will the National Grid share price go in May?

With rising energy prices and the completion of corporate transactions, the National Grid share price could be headed higher next month.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

As an energy company, National Grid (LSE:NG) specialises in electricity transmission and distribution. A FTSE 100 constituent, it operates throughout the UK and in parts of the US, including New York and New England. With rampant inflation and higher energy prices, I want to know where the National Grid share price could be heading next month. It currently trades at 1,175.5p. Should I be adding this firm to my long-term portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Inflation, war and the National Grid share price

In April, the business published an update in anticipation of its full-year results. Regarding underlying operating profit, it stated that its US ventures would be in line with guidance.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In the UK however, the firm expects underlying operating profit to be higher than originally anticipated.

The results in the UK are “largely driven by higher inflation”. In March, the Bank of England said it expects inflation to reach 8% this spring, a 30-year high. It may go even higher through the summer and autumn.

This factor, combined with world events like the war in Ukraine, could keep energy prices high over a longer period of time. 

This operating environment may favour the company, as it benefits from higher energy prices. That could send the National Grid share price much higher in May.

Over a longer period of time, however, it seems likely that energy prices will level off, especially if there is an end to the war. While the business may benefit in the current circumstances, this may not last.

Recent results and corporate transactions

For the six months to 30 September 2021, profit before tax was around £1bn. This had grown from £583m year on year an increase of 86%. 

What’s more, historical results have been extremely consistent. For the year ended March, between 2017 and 2021, profit before tax remained steady at around the £2bn mark.

It should be noted, however, that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

In addition, the firm has been active on the corporate front. It bought Western Power Distribution last year, giving National Grid a near monopoly in Wales and the Midlands. 

In March, it sold its majority stake in National Grid Gas in a move to become more electricity-focused. 

Also in March, it sold its 50% interest in the St William Homes joint venture to Berkeley Group for over £400m. This provides the business with sufficient liquidity to pursue other ventures.

As investors begin to factor in the positive impact of these transactions, I think the National Grid share price may begin to rise over the next month. 

Overall, the share price will likely be heading upwards in May, I feel. The current operating environment, combined with strong corporate activity, makes this a very attractive option for my portfolio. I will be buying shares soon.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

A top penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2032

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with great growth stocks for me to buy. Here's a penny stock I think…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy with £10,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

It looks like 2022 could end up being a cracking year for FTSE 100 dividend shares. So where might I…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Volex’s share price just surged. But I’d still buy the stock today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Volex just posted a great trading update and its share price has spiked. Yet Edward Sheldon thinks it can go…

Read more »

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Investing Articles

The Netflix share price dropped 25%. Should I buy the stock now?

| Harshil Patel

With the Netflix share price crashing overnight, our writer considers whether it’s an opportunity to buy the shares at a…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

How I’d try to profit from lithium shares

| Christopher Ruane

Lithium shares are a hot topic -- but how would our writer assess them for his portfolio? Here he shares…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

5 shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for dividends, our writer has picked a handful of shares to buy now for his portfolio. All of them…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Investing Articles

Should I buy Polymetal stock after its share-price crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal stock is down again today, having fallen hugely following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and after the implementation of Western…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

How I’d set up passive income streams for life — with £1,000

| Christopher Ruane

Can £1,000 help our writer earn money without working for it? Here's how he would use it to try and…

Read more »