Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price is below £1… but I think I can do better

The Rolls-Royce share price is below £1… but I think I can do better

With a share price below £1, Rolls-Royce shares look cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks that he can get more for his money with a different FTSE 100 stock.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • Rolls-Royce (£7.89bn) and Rightmove (£5.37bn) have similar market caps.
  • Rolls-Royce has £3.5bn in net debt, while Rightmove has £37m in net cash.
  • Rolls-Royce makes £500m/year using £5.1bn in fixed assets. Righmove makes £183m/year using £12m in fixed assets.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price is still under £1. That looks cheap. But with around 8.37bn shares outstanding, the current share price values the entire company at around £7.89bn.

I’ve been seeing a lot of optimism around Rolls-Royce shares at the moment. As an investor looking at UK stocks, though, I think that I can do better. One FTSE 100 stock that I think is more attractive than Rolls-Royce is Rightmove (LSE:RMV).

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Valuation

Rightmove’s share price is currently around £6.37. That implies a price of roughly £5.37bn for the entire company. But the valuation story is a bit more complicated than just the share price.

In addition to paying £7.89bn to acquire the company, an investor in Rolls-Royce would also take on around £3.5bn in net debt. Adding that to the price gives a total outlay for an investor of around £11.3bn.

Rightmove, by contrast, has enough cash on hand to cover all of its debts. An investor buying Rightmove would acquire around £37m in net cash. Subtracting this from the market cap leaves a net outlay of around £5bn for Rightmove.

From an investment perspective, then, Rolls-Royce is slightly more than twice as expensive as Rightmove. The question for me is therefore whether or not Rolls-Royce is likely to produce more than twice as much cash as Rightmove in the future. I think this is unlikely

Efficiency

The reason that I doubt that Rolls-Royce can generate more than double the cash that Rightmove can is that Rolls-Royce is a more expensive business to run.

The company has around £5.1bn in net property, plant, and equipment and uses around £500m per year. Last year, it used these assets to generate around £120m in net income.

Rightmove is much more efficient. It has around £12m in net property, plant, and equipment and uses around £800,000 per year. Last year, the company used these assets to generate around £183m in net income.

In other words, Rightmove is a more efficient business than Rolls-Royce is. While Rolls-Royce clearly has the capacity to generate more cash, I believe that the amount of cash that the company will need to maintain its operations will mean that Rightmove shares prove to be a better investment for me over time.

Conclusion

Overall, I think that Rightmove is a superior offering at current prices. In the near future, I think that there’s risk here, though.

The Rolls-Royce share price might get a bit of a push. The company’s exposure to nuclear power generation aligns well with the UK government’s energy intentions and might generate some excitement, pushing the stock higher.

Equally, Rightmove shares might struggle a bit over the next few months as tighter mortgage lending weighs on the UK housing market. With a longer-term focus, though, I think that Rightmove’s lack of debt and superior efficiency make its shares more attractive, even with the Rolls-Royce share price below £1.

My plan is to follow Warren Buffett’s advice and use the pessimism around Rightmove to be greedy when others are fearful. I’m staying away from the optimism around Rolls-Royce, though, being fearful while others are starting to get greedy.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A quality beaten-down growth stock I’m buying in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been beaten down a lot of late, due to inflationary worries and rising interest rates. Here's one…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

7.4%+ dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I think these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks could be great buys for the next 10 years. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 stock?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price seems to offer brilliant all-round value. But do the risks facing the FTSE 100 bank make…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d build passive income starting with £15 a week

| Kevin Godbold

Instead of labouring for money, passive income simply drops into an account 'on its own' -- here's how I'd get…

Read more »

A Deliveroo rider sprinting on a bike
Investing Articles

Will the Deliveroo share price fall below £1?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price has fallen over 50% in the last year. Does penny stock status await?

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 ideas for investing £2k in my new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about some of his favourite stocks and themes that he'd invest in as the new Stocks and…

Read more »

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Investing Articles

S4 Capital’s share price has tanked. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S4 Capital's share price has fallen significantly after the company has delayed the publication of its 2021 results. Is this…

Read more »

Lloyds Bank Platinum credit card
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds Bank share price could double in a year

| Manika Premsingh

Lloyds Bank's fundamentals are solid and the valuations are low.

Read more »