Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price is down 25%

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price is down 25%

As travel and tourism resumes, many would have expected the Rolls-Royce share price to sky rocket, but it’s down 25% so far this year. Here’s why.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

Key Points

  • The Rolls-Royce share price is down 25% as investors are increasingly worried about the company's future.
  • The Airbus A330neo programme has now lost 20% of its outstanding orders, affecting Rolls-Royce's main stream of revenue.
  • With a slowing economy and many hurdles ahead, do I think Rolls-Royce has what it takes to get its share price back to the top?

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) is one of the world’s biggest aircraft engine manufacturers, but also makes power systems. With the majority of its revenue stemming from aircraft engines, I would have expected the Rolls-Royce share price to increase as global air travel resumes. However, its share price is still down 25% year to date (YTD). Here’s why.

Engine shutdown

When Rolls-Royce released guidance for FY22, many investors were upbeat about it. The engine manufacturer said it expects to generate positive free cash flow for the year ahead. This was seen as good news considering that it has been years since this feat was last achieved. Not to mention, the introduction of the Airbus A350 freighter, which also provides tailwinds. As a result Rolls-Royce’s Trent XWB engines are expected to see an increase in production. Nonetheless, the share price still remains at underwhelming levels. So, why’s that?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Well, one of the biggest reasons that the Rolls-Royce share price has traded sideways is down to the cancellation of 63 Airbus A330-900s. The A330neo’s engines make up the bulk of Rolls-Royce’s engines on order. Consequently, the A330neo backlog now only stands at 200 aircraft. This cuts the number of Trent 7000 engines on order in half. Given that this is Rolls-Royce’s most popular engine, this cancellation will significantly reduce the firm’s revenue until a suitor for the cancelled aircraft agrees to a purchase. This isn’t helped by the news that an increasing number of airlines may start grounding their A350s as well, due to surface degradation issues. The results of such a grounding could resort to a bigger hit in revenue from Rolls-Royce’s biggest income stream. Therefore, the previous tailwinds have now shifted, because Rolls-Royce now has a fresh set of problems to deal with.

Engine TypeAirframeMarket ShareEngines in ServiceEngines on Order
Trent XWBAirbus A350100%130550
Trent 7000Airbus A330neo100%764*400 (859 previously)
Trent 1000Boeing 78733%604122
Trent 900Airbus A38048%1681
Trent 800Boeing 77740%1760
Trent 700Airbus A33060%1,1460
Trent 500Airbus A340100%920
Total3,0801,073
Table source: Rolls-Royce Investor Presentation 2022 (*Numbers are speculated based on initial reports)

Staying in economy class

To pile on to Rolls-Royce’s misery, analysts from both Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan seem uncertain about the stock. Although Citigroup and Berenberg rate the stock a buy, Deutsche Bank shares the bearish sentiment, reducing their price target of the stock to £1.10. Analysts at JP Morgan cited scepticism towards Rolls-Royce’s future growth plans. The investment bank is not too optimistic about the new markets division at Rolls-Royce. This segment of the business is supposedly meant to build small nuclear reactors and electrical power for small aircraft. Nevertheless, analysts do not believe it will be able to generate a healthy margin of income and bring the share price up in the long-term future. This, paired with a slowing economy, indicates to me that Rolls-Royce is most likely going to face a tough time for the foreseeable future.

Silver lining

There is a silver lining to the strong headwinds, however. Despite Rolls-Royce’s atrocious balance sheet and high level of debt, the company doesn’t have any debt maturities to pay before 2024. This should buy the manufacturer some time to generate some free cash flow. In spite of that though, I do remain sceptical of the business’s prospects for the near-to-medium term, however. With the engine cancellations continuing, the new markets segment a long way from profitability, and stagflation possibly kicking in, I don’t think the Rolls-Royce share price will be going up any time soon. As such, I will not be buying shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks to buy in May

| Dr. James Fox

These are two of the best growth stocks I'm considering for my portfolio this May. I'm confident both have plenty…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

As production stabilises, should I buy more Polymetal shares?

| Andrew Woods

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Polymetal share price remains unpredictable. But is the low price an attractive buying…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Twitter shares with the Elon Musk situation?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a deeper look into the situation between Elon Musk and Twitter and weighs up whether it's a…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 100p?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has declined to penny stock levels this year for the first time since 2016. Is this…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing Articles

How I’d use Warren Buffett’s system to find the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett's stock-picking system isn't that complicated. Here's how Edward Sheldon would use it to find top FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy with £1,000

| Stuart Blair

The FTSE 250 has underperformed the FTSE 100 year-to-date. But these two stocks look too good for me to ignore.

Read more »

Dictionary definition of inflation
Investing Articles

With stagflation and a recession on the horizon, here’s my investment strategy

| Stephen Wright

Stagflation might present some opportunities to buy high-quality names at discount valuations. Here’s what’s on Stephen Wright’s watchlist.

Read more »

The building of FTSE 100 bank HSBC in Singapore
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise, could the HSBC share price be too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With a more favourable operating environment, the HSBC share price may increase as interest rates rise. Andrew Woods explores the…

Read more »