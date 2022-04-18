More on Investing Articles

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! A dirt-cheap UK share to buy in May

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best cheap UK shares to buy for my investment portfolio in May. Here's a brilliant bargain…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 world-class stocks to buy and hold until 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three dominant companies that look set for strong growth over the long term.

Read more »

Sale agent deal to car loan contract with customer.
Investing Articles

Tempted by the cheap Aviva share price? Here’s what I’d do

| Stephen Wright

The Aviva share price looks tempting. But Stephen Wright thinks that the preferred stock’s 6% dividend yield is a better…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

At 91p, is boohoo a no-brainer stock to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's what I'm doing about boohoo stock right now after its 75% plunge over the past year.

Read more »

Retirement saving and pension planning
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to double my State Pension for the price of a daily coffee

| Kevin Godbold

Here's how I'd use shares and the price of a daily coffee to aim for a second income in retirement…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 things that could boost the Lloyds dividend in 2022

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds dividend is emerging from the pandemic slowdown, as the world lurches into yet another crisis. What are the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to get rich and retire early by following Warren Buffett

| Kevin Godbold

Three ways I'm aiming to replicate some of Warren Buffett's long-term success with stocks and shares.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Apple shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple shares have had an incredible run in recent years. Is it too late to buy? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »