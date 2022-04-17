Home » Investing Articles » 3 simple steps aimed at getting rich, retiring early, and beating the State Pension

3 simple steps aimed at getting rich, retiring early, and beating the State Pension

I’m following a simple 3-step plan aimed at beating the State Pension and achieving my financial goals with stocks and shares.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background

Image source: Getty Images.

My guess is that many individuals would like to get rich, retire early, and beat the income from the State Pension.

Others may simply wish to get rich and beat the State Pension without retiring early. And some may be content with merely beating the income from the State provision.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

But I doubt there are many who wish to remain poor, retire late, and live within the means that a State Pension provides in their golden years! After all, the current rate for the full State Pension is just £185.15 per week. I’d find it very difficult to make ends meet on as little money as that. And the problem is being made worse with the current cost-of-living crisis. 

Any gains are better than just the State Pension

So, it makes sense to think about generating extra funds — and starting the process early on in a working lifetime. However, it’s never too late to begin because anything extra is better than nothing in retirement. But why stop at that? So, I’m aiming, as I said, at getting rich, retiring early and beating the State Pension.

And if your aims are similar, you’ve come to the right place here at The Motley Fool. That’s because The Motley Fool is dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Meanwhile, I’m following a simple three-step plan aimed at achieving my financial goals. The first step is to save money every month before spending my income on anything else. So, before paying any of the household bills, the holiday expenses or buying something new, I make sure my regular savings leave my current account to go towards financing my financial dream.

The second step is to focus on the process of compounding. For example, compound interest happens in an interest-paying cash savings account. It just means the interest is retained in the account as extra capital to earn even more interest further on.

That process may sound uncomplicated, but it’s key to building wealth. However, because cash savings accounts pay such low interest rates, the compounding process will take too long. And the value of my money would likely lag the ravaging effects of inflation. So…

Seeking higher annual returns from stocks and shares

Step three is to find a higher rate of annual return. It’s amazing what a huge difference compounding, say, 7% a year makes compared to 1% a year. For example, if I saved £1,000 and compounded annual gains of 1% for 10 years I’d end up with around £1,105. But increasing that annual rate of return to 7% leads to a sum of just over £1,967.

And I’m aiming to achieve higher annual returns by investing in stocks and shares. Gains can come from share prices moving higher and from dividend income. But, of course, there’s no certainty of a positive investment outcome. I may not get rich, retire early, and beat the State Pension. After all, businesses can run into operational problems and stocks can fluctuate up and down. Indeed, all shares carry risks as well as positive potential.

But returns from the stock market, in general, have a good record of outperforming other classes of assets over the long haul. So, I’m embracing the uncertainties with the aim of capturing the long-term potential of stocks and shares. And I’ll keep trying!

For example, I'm keen on this stock idea right now:

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

The 5 best UK stocks to buy and watch now

| Kevin Godbold

Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, there's usually an opportunity in the markets, such as these five UK stocks.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

11.3% dividend yields! A penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best-value UK shares to buy today. And this big-dividend-paying penny stock looks too cheap to miss.…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying FTSE 100 share to buy today!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 stock could deliver big dividends and excellent earnings growth over the next decade. Here's why it could…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price become a star performer?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 30% this year, but Roland Head can see clear signs of value. He's eyeing…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Up 36%, will the BT share price continue to surge?

| Finlay Blair

The BT share price has been rising over the last few months. Finlay Blair considers if this trend is set…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Investing Articles

A flock of Black Swans could soon eat your profits

| Malcolm Wheatley

Is it me? Or are ‘Black Swan’ events become more frequent? The answer? Diversification. But many investors’ approach to diversification…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Does the National Grid (NG) share price make it the FTSE 100’s best buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The National Grid share price has had one of its most bullish years in ages. But have I've missed the…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

7%+ yields! 2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy in May 

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best low-cost FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy next month. Here are two whose gigantic yields…

Read more »