Home » Investing Articles » 11.3% dividend yields! A penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2030

11.3% dividend yields! A penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2030

I’m searching for the best-value UK shares to buy today. And this big-dividend-paying penny stock looks too cheap to miss. Heres why I’d buy it today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stocks are a popular asset class for investors seeking shares with brilliant growth potential. With a little research it’s possible to find low-cost shares which provide excellent dividend prospects as well.

Here’s a penny stock with a double-digit dividend yield I’m thinking of buying today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A top penny stock on my radar

The fortunes of Kazakhstan’s economy are tied closely with those of neighbour Russia. So as the Ukraine war drags on and Russian sanctions intensify, the uncertainty facing the Eurasian country is growing.

On top of this, political turbulence in Kazakhstan is also casting a massive cloud over the country. Anti-government protests flared earlier in the year and more disturbances could arise at any time.

Does this mean that Kazakh cement manufacturer Steppe Cement (LSE: STCM) is a share I should avoid? Buildings materials producers are of course cyclical shares which suffer during economic downturns.

Recent evidence suggests to me the answer is a firm ‘no’. Ambitious government targets mean that building activity in Kazakhstan continues to soar and in the first quarter total construction activity soared 8.6% year-on-year.

Business is booming

In particular, rapid urbanisation in the Eurasian country is driving this uptrend. New housing commissions leapt 7.7% between January and March. It’s a phenomenon I expect to deliver exceptional profits growth for firms like Steppe Cement in the years ahead.

Indeed, Steppe’s Cement’s latest trading update this week underlined the strength of the market. The business sold 281,968 tonnes of cement in the first quarter. This was up 6% year-on-year. A favourable pricing environment saw revenues blast 29% higher in the period too, to 6.3m tenge.

Too cheap to miss?

The cement giant is betting that market conditions will remain extremely favourable as well. It is due to commission two new cement mill separators over the next couple of years to increase output and improve quality. Importantly, these plans will also help slash energy and plant maintenance costs.

I don’t think Steppe Cement’s enormous growth potential is reflected by its ultra-low share price. At 31p per share, the penny stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.4 times. This is comfortably inside the bargain-basement watermark of 10 times and below.

11.3% dividend yields!

Steppe Cement also offers brilliant value for money from an income perspective. Today, its dividend yield for 2022 sits at 11.3%.

The business says it expects Kazakh cement demand to range between 11m and 12m tonnes in 2022, compared with 11.6m last year. Although it did add that “there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding this” due to the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Having said that, I think that Steppe Cement’s shares remain far too cheap, even considering these near-term risks. I’d happily buy the penny stock for my shares portfolio right now.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

The 5 best UK stocks to buy and watch now

| Kevin Godbold

Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, there's usually an opportunity in the markets, such as these five UK stocks.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying FTSE 100 share to buy today!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 stock could deliver big dividends and excellent earnings growth over the next decade. Here's why it could…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price become a star performer?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 30% this year, but Roland Head can see clear signs of value. He's eyeing…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Up 36%, will the BT share price continue to surge?

| Finlay Blair

The BT share price has been rising over the last few months. Finlay Blair considers if this trend is set…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Investing Articles

A flock of Black Swans could soon eat your profits

| Malcolm Wheatley

Is it me? Or are ‘Black Swan’ events become more frequent? The answer? Diversification. But many investors’ approach to diversification…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Does the National Grid (NG) share price make it the FTSE 100’s best buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The National Grid share price has had one of its most bullish years in ages. But have I've missed the…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

7%+ yields! 2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy in May 

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best low-cost FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy next month. Here are two whose gigantic yields…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

3 simple steps aimed at getting rich, retiring early, and beating the State Pension

| Kevin Godbold

I'm following a simple 3-step plan aimed at beating the State Pension and achieving my financial goals with stocks and…

Read more »