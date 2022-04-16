Home » Investing Articles » 2 top lithium stocks to buy and hold to 2030!

2 top lithium stocks to buy and hold to 2030!

I think investing in lithium stocks could be a better way for me to make money than with electric vehicle stocks. Here are two top mining shares I’d buy for the next decade.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer

Image source: Getty Images.

Could buying lithium stocks be the best way for me to ride the electric vehicle (EV) revolution?

Investing in electric vehicle stocks like Tesla and NIO is a popular choice for many share pickers. So is investing in established carmakers that make electric vehicle ranges like Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The trouble with buying car manufacturers is that competition is intense. Bad reviews versus the competition can sink a model’s sales. Profits-hitting vehicle recalls can be common too.

This is why I think buying shares that supply products to the entire industry could be a better option for me. This is where lithium stocks come in.

EV sales set to soar

Make no mistake, the EV industry is set to explode over the decade. This gives me as an investor an opportunity to make a sack of cash.

In 2021 EV sales more than doubled year-on-year to 6.6m, according to the International Energy Agency. In fact, they accounted for 9% of all vehicle sales, more that triple the figure two years earlier.

Sales are set to accelerate too as environmental worries grow and petrol and diesel prices shoot higher. According to EV charging platform Virta there will be 40m of these cars on the road in Europe alone by 2030. The firm’s pre-pandemic forecast was 33m, so that’s up considerably.

How I’m investing today

As I say, buying shares that supply materials and parts to the EV industry could be a better option than buying electric vehicle stocks themselves.

It’s why I’m looking to buy some choice lithium stocks. Zinnwald Lithium is one company on my shopping list right now. This mining company is named after one of Europe’s most advanced lithium projects located in Saxony, Germany. First production is scheduled here for 2023.

Another lithium stock to buy

Zinnwald Lithium should benefit massively from its position on the doorstep of Central Europe’s carbuilding belt. And having a great location is a quality it shares with Bradda Head Lithium, another top lithium stock.

This particular lithium business owns a number of assets in Arizona and Nevada. That puts it close to Tesla and other major lithium battery builders. Its resources are also near to the West Coast, which makes it easier to ship the material off to China.

Investing in mining companies is risky. Problems at all stages of a mine’s life can be common, which can hurt profitability. But buying early-stage miners like Bradda Head and Zinnwald can be even riskier. Their lack of revenues and weaker balance sheets mean they could struggle if trouble occurs.

That said, I’m encouraged by the progress they’re making in the journey to first production. And the rate at which the EV market is growing suggests these lithium stocks are worth the risk. I’d happily buy both today.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild owns TI Fluid Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One million achievement celebration
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting buy-to-let, Bitcoin and gold to aim for a million like this

| Kevin Godbold

Here's how I'm aiming for a million with a simple approach to investing in stocks and shares that can also…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

My plan for £500 a month in passive income from dividend shares

| Kevin Godbold

I'd build up an investment pot using dividend shares such as these and focus on compounding gains with two critical…

Read more »

A shopping basket filled with Tesco own-brand goods
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price dip a buying opportunity for me?

| Manika Premsingh

Is the Tesco share price dip a buying opportunity for me?

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks that could be great buys for May!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy in May and to hold for years to come. I think…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

Peel Hunt’s top British stocks to benefit from food inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Soaring food prices are in the news, as inflation climbs. That could hit a lot of British stocks, but which…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 legendary dividend stocks to buy and hold until 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two UK dividend stocks that have great track records. He sees both as long-term buys.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10 a week to earn passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Earning passive income doesn't require a fortune. Here's how our writer would do it for a tenner a week.

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Why the Unilever share price could hold up well in a recession

| Stephen Wright

With the possibility of a recession coming into focus, here’s why Stephen Wright is looking at Unilever stock for portfolio…

Read more »