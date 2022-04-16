Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks that could be great buys for May!

2 penny stocks that could be great buys for May!

I’m searching for the best penny stocks to buy in May and to hold for years to come. I think these two low-cost UK shares could make me a mountain of cash.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman looking at a jar of pennies

Image source: Getty Images

I think these penny stocks could be strong picks to buy for May and beyond. Here’s why I’d snap them up for my portfolio.

A top gold stock

Buying gold stocks in anticipation of a fresh gold rush could be a good idea for me next month.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Investor tension remains high as inflation soars, central banks hike interest rates and the war in Ukraine continues. These factors all drove inflows into gold-backed exchange traded funds (or ETFs) to 269 tonnes in Q1. This was the highest quarterly inflow for 18 months, the World Gold Council said.

With inflationary pressures worsening and geopolitical tension persisting I think buying Serabi Gold (LSE: SRB) could be a good idea. I feel the stage could be set for bullion prices to test summer 2020’s record highs above $2,000 per ounce.

Gold prices to rise

Having said that, it’s possible that frantic central bank policy tightening could cause gold values to sag. This could push the US dollar higher, in effect making it more expensive to buy buck-denominated assets like this.

It’s my opinion though that this risk is baked into Brazil-focused Serabi’s dirt-cheap share price. At current prices, the penny stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.9 times.

I also think Serabi could be a bargain given the success of recent exploration work and the huge potential of its Coringa asset. Development work is continuing with a view to producing maiden material in 2023. When it’s up and running Coringa will transform the penny stock into a multi-project business and double its production.

A lithium stock on my radar

I also think buying lithium stocks is a wise idea as electric vehicle (EV) sales soar.

One way I’m considering doing this is by buying Atlantic Lithium (LSE: ALL) shares. This commodities business is focused on developing the giant Ewoyaa lithium deposit in Ghana.

It’s important to note first off that this mining stock could be considered more risky than Serabi. It doesn’t have any revenues coming in to help bring Ewoyaa on-line. Any setbacks at the development stage could see it struggle to get that first lithium out without raising fresh funds from shareholders or taking on more debt.

Another great penny stock

Still, in my opinion the risks of owning Atlantic Lithium are outstripped by the potential benefits. The lithium market is set for spectacular growth over the next decade as EV sales take off. Profits at this firm could explode as a result.

The boffins at McKinsey & Company think lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) demand will surge to between 3m and 4m tonnes by 2030. That compares with around 500,000 tonnes today.

I also think Atlantic in particular could be a great lithium stock to buy owing to the quality of Ewoyaa. Drilling work remains encouraging and in late March, resource estimates at the project were lifted by a whopping 42%.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

My plan for £500 a month in passive income from dividend shares

| Kevin Godbold

I'd build up an investment pot using dividend shares such as these and focus on compounding gains with two critical…

Read more »

A shopping basket filled with Tesco own-brand goods
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price dip a buying opportunity for me?

| Manika Premsingh

Is the Tesco share price dip a buying opportunity for me?

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

Peel Hunt’s top British stocks to benefit from food inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Soaring food prices are in the news, as inflation climbs. That could hit a lot of British stocks, but which…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 legendary dividend stocks to buy and hold until 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two UK dividend stocks that have great track records. He sees both as long-term buys.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10 a week to earn passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Earning passive income doesn't require a fortune. Here's how our writer would do it for a tenner a week.

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Why the Unilever share price could hold up well in a recession

| Stephen Wright

With the possibility of a recession coming into focus, here’s why Stephen Wright is looking at Unilever stock for portfolio…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

Why the Barclays share price could be at a turning point

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks Barclays' share price could be a double bagger. He's looking at this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Businessman leading a chart upwards
Investing Articles

2 hot growth stocks to buy and hold for the long term!

| Andrew Woods

With a view to buying for the long term, Andrew Woods looks at two exciting growth stocks with strong earnings…

Read more »