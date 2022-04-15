Home » Investing Articles » As travel demand soars, I think this FTSE 100 stock is poised to take off

As travel demand soars, I think this FTSE 100 stock is poised to take off

With low capital expenses and high switching costs, Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 100 stock could win big as holiday bookings soar.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Unlike TUI and International Consolidated Airlines, InterContinental Hotels has an asset-light business model.
  • This allows the company to outsource expenses to its franchisees, keeping costs under control.
  • The company also benefits from high switching costs, making it difficult for its franchisees to move to a competitor.

Travel demand this year is looking good. With that in mind, I’m looking at travel stocks. Some of the most obvious FTSE 100 candidates include TUI (LSE:TUI) and International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG). But I believe that there’s a more attractive way to take advantage of the surge in holiday bookings.

The stock catching my eye is hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). Investing in any travel-related company carries risk. Increasing restrictions to travel arising from either the pandemic or the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could negatively impact travel stocks across the board. But here’s why I think that InterContinental is the best way for me to cash in on the return to international travel as an investor.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Business model

InterContinental has an asset-light business model. Instead of owning the buildings that its hotels are in, the company uses a franchise model. Independent operators pay InterContinental a fee to use its branding and become part of its network.

This gives InterContinental very good control over its costs. During the pandemic, this was particularly important. Where companies such as TUI and IAG had to pay costs to maintain their aircraft and staff, InterContinental was able to leave this to its franchisees.

The benefit of this manifests itself in InterContinental’s financial statements. InterContinental makes more money than TUI or IAG while having lower fixed costs. Moreover, while total debt at TUI and IAG has increased by around 300% since 2018, InterContintental’s debt is only up around 50%.

Switching costs

In my view, InterContinental has another big advantage over its FTSE 100 rivals. Unlike TUI and IAG, InterContinental’s business benefits from high switching costs.

Switching costs at TUI and IAG are low. If I book a holiday with IAG, for example, this doesn’t automatically give me an incentive to do it again. It’s easy for me to shop around for my next holiday and find the best deal, even if that’s somewhere else.

With InterContinental, though, things are different. Its network of franchisees are typically tied into contracts that last between 20 and 30 years, making it expensive for them to leave.

Furthermore, switching to a different chain is costly for the hotel operator. Moving away from InterContinental to a competitor involves renovating and rebranding, which is expensive. As a result, franchisees have an incentive to stay with them in a way that TUI and IAG customers do not.

Conclusion

Overall, I think that InterContinental Hotels is a much more attractive way to take advantage of the surge in holiday bookings than either TUI or IAG. In my view, the company has a stronger business model and a better balance sheet than its FTSE 100 rivals. I’m keeping the stock firmly on my watchlist for now and I’ll be looking to take advantage of any weakness in the share price as a chance to start an investment.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks to count on in May

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With fears of a UK recession on the rise, plenty of dividend stocks are being hit hard. But could these…

Read more »

Happy millennial black male puts coins in piggy bank, isolated on orange background
Investing Articles

With £1k to invest, here’s how much passive income I could make

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the amount of passive income he could make this year with a £1k investment, but also…

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

UK cybersecurity stocks to buy for 2022 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The cybersecurity industry is booming right now. Here's a look at some UK-listed companies that could benefit.

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 miners outshine the Polymetal share price in 2022?

| Charlie Carman

The Polymetal share price is in tatters since the company's relegation from the FTSE 100, but some mining stocks currently…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap penny stock that could benefit from inflation!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool believes he has identified a penny stock that may actually benefit from the rising cost of living and…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

This £5-a-day passive income plan could help me retire sooner

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could put his feet up early by putting this passive income plan into action with a…

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

The Polymetal share price is falling again! Is it time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price fell 9% this week and is currently trading at a fraction of pre-war levels. So, is…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 tipped to outperform in the next year! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has been a much stronger performer than other major indices in 2022. Here's what to expect going…

Read more »