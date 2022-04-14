More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is the boohoo share price set to soar in 2022?

| Alan Oscroft

The boohoo share price has collapsed over the past 12 months. But sales are expected to keep growing this year.…

Read more »

A Wizz Air plane prepares for takeoff
Investing Articles

Wizz Air shares just jumped 7%! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Wizz Air shares soared on Thursday morning after the company said it was encouraged by demand trends and expected a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 ways I can invest like Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a handful of habits he has picked up from Warren Buffett to apply in his own investing.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why the Petropavlovsk (POG) share price may be heading for zero

| Roland Head

The Petropavlovsk share price has crashed 20% after the company warned that shareholders could lose everything in a fire sale…

Read more »

A Dechra Pharmaceuticals scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Sareum share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Sareum share price has more than doubled in April, but what's driving this momentum? And can it continue throughout…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 big risks to BT’s share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BT shares look cheap right now and could rise if value stocks remain in focus. But there are risks that…

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy Lloyds shares today!

| Charlie Keough

With Lloyds shares down over 10% year-to-date, in this article Charlie Keough explains why he thinks this fall represents a…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Stock market trading rivalry: how UK and US investors compare

| George Sweeney (DipFA)

New research reveals the typical profile of traders and investors in the UK and the US. Here’s how they compare…

Read more »