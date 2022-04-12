Home » Investing Articles » The Royal Mail share price is down 35% over the year! Should I buy now?

The Royal Mail share price is down 35% over the year! Should I buy now?

The Royal Mail share price has endured a tough year, down 35%. But is it now looking like a cheap buy for my portfolio?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

The Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) share price has fallen substantially over the course of the last year. In fact, it is down 35% over the year and even further off its summer 2021 peak. The stock reached 612p a share last June before falling. Royal Mail closed at 329p a share on Monday afternoon.

Personally, I’m rather confident about the Royal Mail’s long-term prospects. There are some short-term headwinds but I think the group has the capacity to overcome these issues.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What’s behind the fall?

There are two main factors that have contributed to the falling share price.

The first is that revenue fell year-on-year, albeit by single-digits, as parcels volume decreased, according to a January statement. However, the data shows the firm is still performing ahead of pre-pandemic levels. While the falling volume hardly seems surprising considering the unique environment that the pandemic created, the FTSE 100 company will hope this downward trend isn’t sustained.

Secondly, there’s pressure on wages. Royal Mail is in a dispute with workers and unions who have requested that pay is increased in line with the record inflation seen in recent months. Wages represent one of Royal Mail’s greatest costs.

These issues have been compounded by brokerage downgrades. Last week, Liberum downgraded its stance on Royal Mail to “sell” from “hold“, exacerbating the share’s fall over the last year.

Why I’m upbeat on Royal Mail

I’ve recently bought shares in Royal Mail. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.3, it’s certainly not expensive, but I’m also content about the company’s long-term strategy.

Next year, Royal Mail is planning to spend £400m as part of its plans to automate its business. Getting the infrastructure in place is clearly expensive, but in the long term it will reduce labour costs.

One area in which this transition is already happening is parcel processing. Just a few years ago, the vast majority of parcels were sorted by hand. Fast forward to today, that figure is closer to 50%. This marks a considerable shift away from the labour-intensive process of sorting by hand.

Despite falling parcel numbers over the last year, I think there’s long-term growth for the brand in parcels. The pandemic helped the British postal group in making this transition. The area offers greater margins than traditional letters.

I’m also confident about long-term demand for parcel services from e-commerce, especially as high street shops close around the country. Royal Mail already has a dominant market share and should be well positioned to benefit from this trend.

As discussed, inflation and notably the impact of rising wages, will hurt near-term profitability. But broadly speaking, I feel this won’t be a long-term headwind.

I bought Royal Mail this week, and while the 3% dividend is ok, I’m interested in this stock’s upside potential.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in the Royal Mail Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy with £2,000 today

| Paul Summers

Volatile markets have thrown up some compelling opportunities. Paul Summers picks out two examples from the FTSE 100.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Down 70%, I’m buying this growth stock in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been battered year-to-date, and this fintech stock is no exception. But after falling 70%, it seems like…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Why I’m backing this FTSE 100 stock to recover from its 55% downfall and soar again!

| Renato Neves

This FTSE 100 stock has been crashing over the past year, although is still up by 620% since its IPO.…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Here is a dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 20% dividend yield!

| Manika Premsingh

It is cheap and has a huge dividend yield. What’s the catch?

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dividend stock to help me beat inflation!

| Jabran Khan

Inflation is eroding the value of my money sitting in the bank! I like this dividend stock to help me…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

The UK economy slows down — 2 FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy

| Manika Premsingh

The UK economy could slow down now, as evident from the latest growth numbers. But not all FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 defensive FTSE stock I’d buy and hold now!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool details a defensive FTSE stock he likes the look of for his holdings and explains why he’d buy…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares too cheap to ignore?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into Rolls-Royce shares at current levels and decides whether he should add them to his holdings.

Read more »