Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £5K in FTSE 100 dividend stocks

Here’s how I’d invest £5K in FTSE 100 dividend stocks

There are some great passive income options on the FTSE 100. This is how I’d invest £5,000 in dividend stocks to maximise my income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks form a core part of my portfolio, offering passive income with minimal effort on my part. But it’s good to be sceptical of companies offering big dividend yields as sometimes they’re not sustainable. But that’s why it pays to do research. For me, the FTSE 100 is one of the safest places to look for these passive income shares.

2022 is forecast to be the second best year on record for dividend payouts according to broker AJ Bell. FTSE 100 dividends are set to deliver £114bn in returns to shareholders, including £32.7bn in share buybacks already announced. AJ Bell expects £81.2bn to be paid out in dividends by the end of the year, with the FTSE 100’s net profits tipped to hit a record high of £169.7bn.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Rio Tinto is set to be the index’s single biggest dividend payer, paying out £7.4bn. Meanwhile, Persimmon should be the highest-yielding stock at 11.2%.

Data released by the brokerage in December suggested the FTSE 100’s aggregated dividend yield would be around 4.1% in 2022.

My strategy

The size of my portfolio partially dictates the size of the smallest investment I make, especially as my platform charges fees per transaction — I use the Hargreaves Lansdown platform. As a result of the fees and the relative size of my portfolio, with £5,000, I wouldn’t split it more than three ways.

My picks

I see NatWest as a good place to start. If I were to buy today, I could expect a dividend yield of 4.8%. Likewise, the dividend coverage ratio is healthy. In 2021, the coverage ratio was just over 2 times, suggesting the payments are sustainable. Furthermore, the bank could fare well in the short term as higher interest rates increase margins.

It’s worth noting that a downturn in the economy could impact the bank’s operations too. But on the whole, I’m confident on this one. In fact, I recently added it to my portfolio and will be receiving a dividend payment in May. A £2,000 investment today could generate £96 of dividend over the course of the year.

Housebuilders are also a great place to look for strong dividend yields. I actually hold a few housebuilders for the passive income. One stock which I don’t own and I’m considering is Persimmon. If I buy today, I can expect a dividend yield of 10.8%. There are certainly issues facing the housing sector, including interest rate rises that may impact demand for homes. As a result, Persimmon, and many other homebuilders are trading at a discount versus this time last year. This comes despite a stellar year for the sector. However, I’m confident on strong long-term demand for houses in UK.

Finally, Imperial Brands is a controversial one as many people don’t like investing in tobacco, but it’s something I’m considering buying. If I buy now, I can expect a dividend yield of 8.3%. That’s substantially above inflation. The stock looks pretty cheap too with a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. However, tobacco firms could be hugely impacted by regulatory changes and policy decisions, so there’s plenty of risk here. I’ll continue to think about that one.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in NatWest Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy retired couple on a beach
Investing Articles

Do Saga shares offer value at the current price?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Saga's share price has taken a massive hit recently. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to set up passive income streams with a spare £800

| Christopher Ruane

With some spare money to invest, here's our writer's plan for setting up passive income streams.

Read more »

Architects looking at blueprints
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just jumped 9%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 company said full-year results were expected to "materially exceed" expectations on Tuesday, sending the share price soaring.

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

19% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-yield share?

| Christopher Ruane

One high-yield share with an unusually rich dividend has caught our writer's eye. Here he considers whether it could fit…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 35% over the year! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Royal Mail share price has endured a tough year, down 35%. But is it now looking like a cheap…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy with £2,000 today

| Paul Summers

Volatile markets have thrown up some compelling opportunities. Paul Summers picks out two examples from the FTSE 100.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Down 70%, I’m buying this growth stock in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been battered year-to-date, and this fintech stock is no exception. But after falling 70%, it seems like…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Why I’m backing this FTSE 100 stock to recover from its 55% downfall and soar again!

| Renato Neves

This FTSE 100 stock has been crashing over the past year, although is still up by 620% since its IPO.…

Read more »