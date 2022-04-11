Home » Investing Articles » The Aston Martin share price has fallen again! Should I buy?

The Aston Martin share price has fallen again! Should I buy?

The Aston Martin share price slid 6% on Monday after Goldman Sachs cut the group’s price target. Is it starting to look cheap?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aston Martin DBX

Image source: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin (LSE:AML) share price fell again on Monday morning. The stock has to be one of the worst flotations in recent years with the share price down 95% over the past three years.

What’s behind today’s dip?

The Aston Martin share price fell by 6% on Monday morning and it has nothing to do with the F1 team’s dire performance at the Australian Grand Prix. The fall came as Goldman Sachs cut the group’s price target to ‘neutral’. The Gaydon-headquartered firm was the biggest faller on the FTSE 250. Goldman Sachs has set a new price target of 1,089p that is still considerably more than the 806p at the time of writing.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The news also reflected concerns that Covid-induced lockdowns in China would lower demand for Aston’s cars in the highly lucrative market.

The downgrade has been compounded by poor UK GDP data. UK economic growth slowed more than expected in February as a fall in car production undermined a sharp recovery in holiday bookings. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product rose by only 0.1%, down from 0.8% in January.

The ONS data suggested that UK car manufacturers were still struggling to overcome supply chain issues, especially noting challenges around semiconductors.

Aston Martin performance data

Aston Martin published fairly positive 2021 results in February. The company successfully narrowed full-year losses, with pre-tax losses reducing to £213.8m from £466m the year before. While the firm had experienced less pandemic-induced disruption, a components shortage hampered production.

Improved performance in 2021 was driven by a sharp increase in revenue. Total revenue jumped 79% to £1,095m. Sales on a two-year basis were up 12%. The group attributed the growth to stronger pricing dynamics and increased demand for their range of supercars and the new SUV.

In 2021, Aston shipped some 6,600 cars to its dealers. It added that the year concluded with dealer stock at optimum levels. 

The Gaydon-headquartered firm claimed the results highlighted that it is well on its way to achieving its 2024-25 goals. Canadian executive chairman Lawrence Stroll hopes to increase car sales to 10,000 units per year within the next three years. The goal includes reaching £2bn in revenues and £500m in adjusted EBITDA.

While I’m confident in the brand appeal and Stroll’s capacity to translate demand into sales, I’m concerned about debt. The group reported net debt of £892m in 2021. The firm will need to turnaround its recent performance in order to avoid this debt becoming unmanageable.

Another concern is the impact of Chinese lockdowns on demand and the firm’s decision to stop selling to Russia.

As a huge fan of the Aston Martin brand, I do own a limited number of shares. However, I don’t intend to buy more any time soon despite the price falling.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

The £1,000 passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks it is worth his time finding £1,000 to put this passive income plan into action. Here he…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for cheap shares to buy now for his portfolio, our writer is considering two income-generating UK penny stocks.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

1 top semiconductor growth stock to buy and hold

| Dr. James Fox

This semiconductor giant looks like a great growth stock for my portfolio. As the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, I think…

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Barclays share price is down 25%

| John Choong

Bank stocks are meant to do better when interest rates go up, but the Barclays share price has been underperforming…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

How my side hustle makes me extra cash in passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

Passive income is the extra cash I make without time or effort. Here’s how I grab this income -- and…

Read more »

Business man on stock market crash financial trade indicator background.
Investing Articles

This UK tech share has crashed 75%. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After this UK tech share shed three-quarters of its value in a year, is it a bargain buy for our…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy 888 Holdings after today’s slide?

| Dr. James Fox

The 888 Holdings share price has been particularly volatile in recent days. As 888 falls today, should I buy it…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Investing Articles

How I’m boosting my tax-free passive income in a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Michelle Freeman

Happy New Tax Year! Here’s how I plan on using my Stocks & Shares ISA allowance in 22/23 for tax-free…

Read more »