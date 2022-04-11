More on Investing Articles

Hand holding pound notes
Here’s 1 dividend stock to help me beat inflation!

| Jabran Khan

Inflation is eroding the value of my money sitting in the bank! I like this dividend stock to help me…

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
The UK economy slows down — 2 FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy

| Manika Premsingh

The UK economy could slow down now, as evident from the latest growth numbers. But not all FTSE 100 stocks…

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Are Rolls-Royce shares too cheap to ignore?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into Rolls-Royce shares at current levels and decides whether he should add them to his holdings.

Aston Martin DBX
The Aston Martin share price has fallen again! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aston Martin share price slid 6% on Monday after Goldman Sachs cut the group’s price target. Is it starting…

A woman works at an IWG location
The £1,000 passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks it is worth his time finding £1,000 to put this passive income plan into action. Here he…

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
2 cheap shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for cheap shares to buy now for his portfolio, our writer is considering two income-generating UK penny stocks.

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
1 top semiconductor growth stock to buy and hold

| Dr. James Fox

This semiconductor giant looks like a great growth stock for my portfolio. As the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, I think…

View of Canary Wharf
Here’s why the Barclays share price is down 25%

| John Choong

Bank stocks are meant to do better when interest rates go up, but the Barclays share price has been underperforming…

