Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE growth stocks I’d buy for £1,000 now

2 FTSE growth stocks I’d buy for £1,000 now

These FTSE growth stocks might have had it hard during the pandemic, but better times are on the horizon.

Latest posts by Manika Premsingh (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Two FTSE growth stocks just came into my focus today, while I plan my stock investments for the new financial year. Both have just posted encouraging updates. These indicate that there could be even better times ahead for them in 2022 and beyond. But before I invest my £1,000 in them, it is essential for me to figure out the full picture. 

Hollywood Bowl is a growth stock to consider

The first of these is the Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE: BOWL). Its stock price is up by almost 10% as I write this Friday afternoon. This follows its trading update for the six months ending 31 March 2022. During this time, it has reported record first-half revenues and cash generation from operations. After recording losses during the pandemic, it has also been profitable over the past year. It has now decided to pay dividends as well. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The company, which as the name suggests, operates bowling centres, is also expanding. It opened two new centres in the UK in the last six months and is on track to open six more over the rest of its financial year (FY). To meet the challenge of rising energy prices, it has hedged itself until the end of FY2024. Moreover, it is also installing solar panels at its centres now, which are expected to provide 33% of its electricity requirements by the end of FY22. 

Risks to the FTSE stock

I wrote about the stock around a year ago, and was cautiously bullish on it then. I am even more so now, but the risks cannot be overlooked. The most glaring of these is the rise in coronavirus cases. As someone who has suffered from the virus recently, there is a part of me that is wondering if it might be a good idea to slow down on visiting too many public places. My point is, I do not think we should take the pandemic too lightly even now. Who knows what happens next!

Also, rising inflation is bad for discretionary spending. If prices rise too much and the economy slumps, the outlook for the group might suffer, even if it is able to keep its own costs in check.  

Jet2 shows improved performance

Jet2, the other stock on my radar now, has similar challenges. The flights and holiday packages’ provider is still making losses, after it was hurt by the pandemic as well. But there is good news for it too.

The stock is up 6% this Friday, after it reported improving load factors for the year ending 31 March 2022 following the removal of restrictions. And it expects trends for this summer to be positive too. It has also hedged up to 95% for its fuel requirements, which sounds quite impressive to me.

What I’d do

I think it could be a good stock to buy, but between Hollywood Bowl and Jet2, I am more inclined towards the former. It is already making profits, and is less likely to be hit by another wave of the pandemic, if that happens.  

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Manika Premsingh has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hollywood Bowl. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are rising! Will this continue?

| Charlie Keough

After a slow start to the year, Tesla shares are on the up. Here, Charlie Keough looks at whether the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 cheap UK shares I’d buy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

With a whole new £20,000 ISA allowance just arrived, I need some investing ideas. Here are five of my favourite…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

My 7-step guide to targeting a £250 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Looking to get regular money without labouring for it, our writer shares his detailed passive income plan.

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

A recession could be on the way. Here are the stocks I’d buy (and avoid) now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Recessions can have a big impact on the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses the stocks he'd buy, and those…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is on a spending spree! Here’s what he’s buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Stock market legend Warren Buffett has made some big moves recently. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where he's investing.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 25%! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the Scottish Mortgage share price down 25% this year, Charlie Keough looks at whether now is the time to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Even crypto traders see the sense in Foolish investing!

| Alan Oscroft

Foolish investing is all about the long term, but crypto investors go for quick short-term profits, right? Here's why I…

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Right now, Lloyds' share price trades well inside bargain-basement territory. Does its P/E ratio below 10 times make it an…

Read more »