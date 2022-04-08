Home » Investing Articles » The CMC Markets share price just shot up 9%! Here’s why

The CMC Markets share price just shot up 9%! Here’s why

On Friday, the CMC Markets share price jumped by 9% after the firm reported a strong fourth quarter.

Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

The CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX) share price gained 9% in early morning trading on Friday. The jump followed an update from the financial services company. Shares in the trading platform operator had struggled after it published a disappointing update in September.

The London-headquartered firm offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What’s behind today’s rise?

Stares in CMC Markets rose on Friday after the company said that the recently wrapped up fourth quarter had been its strongest. As a result, the firm said that full-year net operating income would be at the top end of its guidance.

The London-based firm stated annual net operating income was predicted to be approximately £280m.

“Outside of the pandemic year (financial year ending March 2021), this is a record net operating income result for the company,” chief executive Peter Cruddas said in a statement. He added that the performance data reflected the success of its B2B technology partnerships.

However, the financial services company noted that gross leveraged client income is expected to have fallen from £335m to £288m.

Meanwhile, full-year operating costs were expected to rise, the firm said. Estimates suggested operating costs, excluding variable remuneration, were expected to be approximately £173m, up from £168m a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs, which were linked to the company’s desire to deliver on its strategic objectives.

CMC Markets will publish results for the financial year ended March 31 on June 9.

Should I buy?

One of the most attractive things about this stock is its 11.7% dividend yield. This is certainly a yield that would help my portfolio overcome inflation, which hit 6.2% in the UK in February.

The stock is now trading at 212p a share, that’s well down from a year high of 545p. The stock had a good run during the pandemic as savings rose and so did interest in investing. But the share price fall came as the pandemic trading boom came to an end.

Despite today’s jump, the stock is trading at considerable discount versus this time last year, but not far off its pre-pandemic levels. CMC now has a price-to-earnings ratio of just under four and that makes it dirt cheap to me.

Moreover, I don’t think the outlook is bad for the company either. According to chief financial officer, Euan Marshall, the company’s platforms have both been running at “close to record levels”. This is certainly encouraging.

One thing to be wary of is the dividend yield. Its coverage ratio for the last two years was above two. But the current 11.7% may be unsustainable.

Nevertheless, I still think this share has considerable upside potential and will be adding it to my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap picks for growing my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

These three stocks are all trading at a discount and could make great additions to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares to grow old with

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would consider tucking these dividend shares away in his portfolio today with a plan to hold them for…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Investing Articles

The Ferrexpo share price just gained 9%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Ferrexpo share price jumped in early trading on Friday morning. Are things looking up for this mining stock?

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 British stock market winners to hold on to for the long run

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two UK stocks have done well for investors recently. However, Edward Sheldon believes they can climb much higher.

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesco shares for 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco's share price is trending upwards and the stock pays a nice dividend. Does that make it a buy? Edward…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares rebound after trailing the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 index in recent years. Our writer examines whether a reversal might be due…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 100 stock for passive income

| Kevin Godbold

For passive income, I'd buy this FTSE 100 stock and collect its dividends. It's my number-one choice right now.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares today

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price has been looking overheated to me. But after the 2022 correction, I think…

Read more »