Home » Investing Articles » A cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy and hold for the long term? Count me in!

A cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy and hold for the long term? Count me in!

As capacity ramps up again, can this FTSE 250 cruise operator soon return to profit?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
The Costa Fortuna at Port Nagasaki

Image: Carnival

Sifting through the FTSE 250 usually provides opportunities to invest in high-quality growth stocks. Having looked at the index again, I think I’ve found a cheap stock that could take off in the near future. With that in mind, I’m thinking of adding Carnival (LSE:CCL) shares to my long-term portfolio. Why do I think that this company would be a good addition? Let’s take a closer look.

Recent results

As a major specialist in cruise holidays, Carnival operates throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. 

During the pandemic, the business was battered as it was unable to run its cruises. The effects can still be seen in its financial results. 

Revenue for the year ended November 2020 was $5.6bn. For the same period in 2021, revenue had fallen further to just $1.9bn.

Between 2020 and 2021, however, losses before tax narrowed slightly from $10.2bn to $9.5bn. This may be the first early indicator that the cruise industry was slowly starting to recover. But it should be noted that any further variants of concern could grind operations to a halt.

These figures are all still well below historical levels. In 2017, for instance, revenue was $17.5bn, while the firm recorded profit before tax of $2.6bn.

This is a reminder that Carnival has a long voyage ahead to reach pre-pandemic levels. 

Calmer seas coming for this cheap FTSE 250 stock?

In results for the three months to 30 November 2021, however, the company reported liquidity of $9.4bn. In addition, it announced that it was operating at about 61% capacity. While this is still relatively low, the business had forecast a full fleet return by spring 2022.

Furthermore, for the three months to 28 February 2022, revenue stood at $1.6bn. This was a vast improvement year on year because revenue was just $26m for the same period in 2021. 

During this time, Carnival also stated it was operating at around 75% capacity.

That said, last December, investment bank Berenberg commented that the cruise sector recovery was taking longer than anticipated, but it maintained its 1,600p price target. With the shares currently trading at 1,366p, down 14% in the past year, I think there may still be significant upside potential as capacity increases.

What’s more, the company may be undervalued. By comparing the firm’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio with a major competitor, Royal Caribbean, this may indicate that Carnival shares are cheap. 

Carnival has a trailing P/E ratio of 4.83, while Royal Caribbean has a ratio of 57.31. Based on this comparison, Carnival shares may indeed be a bargain at current levels.

Overall, this undervalued business looks to me to be recovering. While there is still a long way to go, recent data on capacity levels suggests that things are starting to return to normal. I will be buying shares soon.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

3 renewable energy stocks I’d buy as investor interest soars!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as demand from institutional investors surges. Here are a few…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 to generate a passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

I'm looking at spreading £10,000 across 10 shares to generate long-term passive income. Here's why the biggest yields might not…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price just dropped 4%! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Royal Mail share price has fallen today after Barclays cut its price target. So is now a good time…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

The Twitter share price soars 30% as Elon Musk joins the board! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The Twitter share price soared this week following news that the Tesla CEO has acquired 73.5m shares in the social…

Read more »

Piggybank, British Currency, Calculator, Receipts and a Mug on a Table -
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves investing in banks. Could Lloyds Banking Group shares fit in his portfolio?

| Renato Neves

The banking sector could be one of the top winners of 2022, and Lloyds Banking Group shares would be no…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price slumped 4% today! Is it a buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aston Martin share price has fallen by 4%, compounding losses over the course of the year. But should I…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The best FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy with £5,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing so many great dividend shares out there, I'm spoiled for choice. Here's how I'd go about investing £5,000…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Why the cheap BT share price could soon take off

| Andrew Woods

Amid swirling takeover rumours and joint ventures, inflationary-linked revenue and a low P/E ratio may cause a surge in the…

Read more »