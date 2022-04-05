Home » Investing Articles » My top UK shares for April 2022 and beyond

My top UK shares for April 2022 and beyond

Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns, I’m shopping for top UK shares such as these three.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer

Image source: Getty Images.

My top UK shares for April and beyond are on my watch list. I’m always working on it, sifting through stocks and researching businesses. And the names near the top of that list are those stocks I’m considering right now.

Meanwhile, we have several macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns to consider. For example, there’s the ongoing war in Ukraine and the severe sanctions regime imposed on the Russian economy. Price inflation has bubbled up and commodity prices have been ripping higher. On top of that, Europe has plunged into something of an energy security crisis.

Shopping for top UK shares

But there’s always something to worry about. And that’s why stock markets tend to climb a wall of worry, as someone once put it. Nevertheless, in the time-honoured style of famous and mega-successful investor Warren Buffett, I’m out searching for stock opportunities while there’s uncertainty in the air. It’s when many people are worried about something that we can often find our best and most enduring stock market investments.

However, shopping for shares in troubled times is no guarantee of investment success. Sometimes events take businesses and stocks down and they find it hard to recover. In one prominent example, I’m thinking of the London-listed banks when they were damaged by the financial crisis of 2007-08 and its aftermath. And in another, the arrival of the pandemic in 2020 damaged travel, hospitality, and holiday businesses. And the effects are still rippling through many enterprises in sectors related to those industries.

Stocks I like now

But many companies are enjoying strong operational momentum now. For example, I’m keen on the shareholder dividend from trading platform provider IGG. With the share price near 832p, the forward-looking yield is just above 6% for the trading year to May 2023.

The business has some defensive qualities. And periods of market volatility can be lucrative for the company if trading activity increases among its customers.

I also like the look of integrated software and service company IenergizerThe business has a multi-year record of growth in earnings and also pays a chunky dividend. With the share price near 393p, the forward-looking yield is running near 6% for the trading year to March 2023.

The third company to catch my attention is Wilmington. The business provides data, information, education, and training in the global governance, risk, and compliance markets. And I reckon such services may be in high demand in the months and years ahead.

With the share price near 263p, the forward-looking dividend yield is just under 3% for the trading year to June 2023. The dividend isn’t as high as the other two stocks I’ve mentioned, but I think the business has momentum.

Doing my research

These stocks won’t go on to perform well for me just because I like them now. All companies can face operational challenges and setbacks. I could lose money on the shares and the directors could even cut the shareholder dividends.

Thorough research is required before buying any shares. But these three are near the top of my list and I’m tempted to dig into each opportunity right now with a view to holding some of their shares for the long haul. But that’s only if further research doesn’t uncover any nasties!

I'm also considering this opportunity:

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Kevin Godbold owns shares in IG Group Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Should I buy these dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks today?

| Royston Wild

I'm on a quest to find the best dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks around. I'm wondering if I should add these…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

Trading for pennies, is the Rolls-Royce share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Rolls-Royce share price making it a penny stock, our writer explains why he has added it to his…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Are Warren Buffett shares right for my ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been thinking about adding some Warren Buffett shares to his ISA. But he won't blindly copy the…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 UK shares in booming industries to buy right now

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Here are two exciting, future-focused UK shares I'd buy right now that could become industry giants over the next decade.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Are housebuilders some of the best UK shares to buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

For me, housebuilders look like some of the best UK share to buy now, offering attractive dividend payments and upside…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price spiked in March. Is it set to climb further?

| Alan Oscroft

As pandemic restrictions fade, the aviation industry could finally be set for a recovery. Here's why I think the Rolls-Royce…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

ISA deadline! 2 penny stocks I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for some late share buys before tonight's Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here are two top penny stocks…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

2 beaten-up penny stocks that could soar this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers two penny stocks that have seen large share price declines in recent years and that he thinks…

Read more »