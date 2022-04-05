My top 3 picks for my Stocks and Shares ISA!

A new tax year starts on 6 April, and with it comes a renewed £20,000 ceiling that I can invest in my Stocks and Shares ISA. So, here are the three best stocks I’m buying to try to beat the market!

Stock pick #1 – Alphabet

Warren Buffet has always said that the best companies are those that exhibit solid fundamentals, strong earnings power, and the potential for continued growth. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) manages to tick all these boxes. With a strong balance sheet, a 29.5% profit margin, and plenty of room for earnings growth with some analysts predicting a 22% upside to its current share price, the Google-parent stock is a no-brainer for me. Furthermore, despite having legal challenges as a big tech company, Alphabet has a history of outperforming the S&P 500. Its upcoming stock split this summer could work wonders for the share price as well. History has shown that stock splits tend to boost share prices as they encourage higher trading volume. Therefore, a solid balance sheet accompanied by strength in the search engine and advertising space makes Alphabet a hybrid defensive-growth stock for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Stock pick #2 – PayPal

Although the PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) share price is 60% off its all-time-high, I think the fintech company still has plenty to offer. Despite a miss on its earnings last quarter, I am excited by PayPal’s revised business model. The platform is targeting more activity per user rather than more users. This is music to my ears because I value quality over quantity. Its partnerships with Amazon, Starbucks, and Doordash to integrate Venmo, an American mobile payment service it owns, will also provide a boost to its revenue. Its previous partnership with eBay generated a sizeable portion of revenue, showing me that PayPal has had some historical success. It could, however, suffer the effects of a high interest rate environment as transaction volume could slow down. Despite its interest income segment earning it revenue, it might not be sufficient to keep investors happy. Yet it’s also hedged against such a potential slowdown. The firm’s interest income segment hedges against rate hikes as it stands to earn revenue from interest too.

Stock pick #3 – Astra Space

Next up on my list is Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR). Astra sends small rockets into space to deliver satellites and other payloads for its commercial customers. As a pre-profit company, Astra carries a high level of risk, but with it also comes a high potential upside to its current share price. Since the Alameda-based company launched its first successful payload in March, the share price has shot up 21%. With more launches lined up and monthly launches planned for the rest of 2022, there could be room for the share price to continue growing. Astra also boasts a flawless balance sheet with zero debt, adequate cash levels, and a healthy cash burn. This gives me plenty of confidence to continue buying Astra shares as there is a low probability that the company will need to raise capital in the near future.

No dividends

These are all growth stocks with no official dividends. Nevertheless, the potential upside to the stocks’ share prices offsets the growth of regular dividend-paying stocks, in my opinion. This is why I’ll be buying all three stocks for my portfolio.