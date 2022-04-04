Home » Investing Articles » 2 British shares I’m buying this month!

2 British shares I’m buying this month!

With improving results and solid foundations, could these two British shares be good purchases this month?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For the three months to 31 December 2021, Sage Group's total organic revenue grew by 5%, year on year
  • Howden Joinery has a compound annual EPS growth rate of 12.2%
  • Both companies have solid historical results

Every so often, I search the stock market for the best British shares to add to my portfolio. By investing with a long-term mindset, I find I can largely ignore short-term market volatility.

Recent price movements in stocks have been erratic because of issues like the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, I think I’ve found two strong firms to buy soon. Why am I attracted to these businesses? Let’s take a closer look.

Sage Group: starting to turn things around

The first company I’m considering buying this month is Sage Group (LSE:SGE). This firm specialises in software for accounting and business purposes. It currently trades at 715p, up 17% in the past year. 

For the years ended September, between 2017 and 2021, revenue increased from £1.7bn to £1.85bn. In addition, profit before tax rose to £347m from £342m.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined from 30.28p to 23.09p. As a potential shareholder, this is concerning because I like to see consistent earnings growth.

Furthermore, the 2021 annual results were inferior to results during 2020, when the pandemic was at its worst. 

During this time, revenue and profit was higher and EPS was 27.43p. It’s potentially a worry that this British share will struggle to continue meet high expectations in the post-pandemic era. 

In more recent results, however, things do seem to have been going in a better direction. For the three months to 31 December 2021, revenue was up 8% year on year to £429m. 

There was also a 13% uptick in the company’s software subscription service. In addition, total organic revenue rose by 5% to £458m. This gives me hope.  

Howden Joinery: one of the best British shares

The second business I’m considering buying is Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN). This is a supplier of kitchens and joinery products for the building trade. 

Between 2017 and 2021, revenue rose by about 50% to £2.1bn. Profit before tax also grew from £232m to £390m and, unsurprisingly, EPS increased from 29.9p to 53.2p.

By my calculation, this means the company has a compound annual EPS growth rate of 12.2%. This is both strong and consistent.

In 2021, the firm paid a total dividend of 19.5p per share, a yield of 2.5%. It’s encouraging to know that I may also be able to derive passive income by holding this growth stock.  

Investment bank Credit Suisse placed an ‘outperform’ rating on the business in February. Its target price is 1,030p. It currently trades at 780p, up 6.5% in the past year. 

Credit Suisse believes that Howden is continuing to exceed earnings expectations, although it might suffer from a slowdown in the home improvements sector in the near future.

Overall, both of these British shares are mostly built on consistent results. While there are potential challenges ahead for both of these firms, I think they could continue to perform well if held for the long term. I will be buying shares in both this month. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group and Sage Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-up UK shares that could rebound explosively

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many UK stocks have been hammered this year. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights two shares that could rebound sharply.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy now for dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines three of the top stocks he’d like to buy now for income potential. He’s been looking at…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

10 British shares I’d buy for a last-minute Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Harvey Jones

Time is running out to use this year's £20k ISA allowance. Here are my favourite British shares right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Why the Unilever share price may be a ‘no-brainer’ buy at current levels

| Andrew Woods

With consistent long-term financial results, could the Unilever share price rise even further?

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BT shares are a glaring buy

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been creeping up over the past few months. I take a closer look at why I think…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 top blue-chip shares in April for long-term dividend growth

| Harvey Jones

Often a low dividend yield suggests a strong company with healthy growth prospects. That applies to both these top FTSE…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

3 metaverse stocks to buy today (that aren’t Meta Platforms)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The metaverse could be the next big thing in technology. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three stocks he'd buy for exposure…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in my first Stocks and Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a step back and outlines how he would invest £1,000 if he was opening a Stocks and…

Read more »