Lady researching stocks
£5k to invest? 2 penny stocks to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these penny stocks could help him make terrific returns over the next 10 years. Here's why he'd…

Lady researching stocks
FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Manika Premsingh

With the 5 April deadline approaching, this is how Manika Premsingh will use up her allowance. 

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
2 bargain shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees these two dividend-paying companies as shares to buy now for his portfolio at their current valuations.

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Why the worst might be over for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Stephen Wright

The Rolls-Royce share price has been steadily declining for years now. But could things be about to look up? Stephen…

Gold bullion on a chart
Should I add at the current POLY share price, up 246% in the past 5 days?

| Andrew Woods

Having maintained production and sales through the recent conflict in Ukraine, is the Polymetal share price set to rise even…

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
1 FTSE 100 stock to buy in April

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a stock he will be adding to his holdings, especially as the price has dropped recently.

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Is this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock right for my portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stock is offering nearly 5% back in dividends, but does that mean it's the best choice for…

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Up 69% in a year! Can this FTSE 250 share keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns a FTSE 250 share that grew almost 70% in a year. Should he buy more?

