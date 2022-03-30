Home » Investing Articles » Could this dividend stock be a winner (winner, chicken dinner)?

Could this dividend stock be a winner (winner, chicken dinner)?

With rising headwinds of inflation and interest rate rises, I’m considering this dividend stock for its combination of reliability and dividend delivery.

Latest posts by Michelle Freeman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

Cranswick’s (LSE: CWK) recent win of the sustainability award at the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards may not have gathered the same attention as the Rock/Smith Oscar punch up. But it’s newsworthy all the same.

The headlines may remain reserved for the red-carpet shenanigans, but the dividend stock has been quietly continuing its ‘Second Nature’ programme of works across various sustainability measures.

Designed to ensure its business helps lead positive change in the food production industry, it’s a great example of seeing company strategy being delivered.

And hitting one of its key milestones of all 14 eligible manufacturing sites being certified carbon-neutral certainly helped pull off its own big win on the sustainability front.

But what’s its performance like financially? Well, it appears that the quiet but intentional delivery model seems typical of the Cranswick approach.

Its last interim results show us that the £220m invested in its poultry operations over the last eight years is now paying handsome dividends.

As a direct result, Eye’s production capacity — one of its main processing plants — increased from an average of 1.1m birds per week to 1.3m – up over 18%.

Combined with other improvements, overall poultry revenue increased by 35.5%.

With 19% of the group revenues coming from this division, that’s good news for the future. Especially as further capacity enhancements are expected in the second half of the year.

It’s not all plain sailing, though, as its Fresh Pork division continued to be hampered by a licensing issue to resume exporting to the Far East, notably China.

Combined with the shortage of butchery skills, this left that departments’ revenues down 5.3% compared to like-for-like in the previous period.

But for me, one of the most telling things about a company’s prospects is how it is preparing for the future.

Is it ignoring headwinds? Changing trends? Or facing up to the facts and adapting accordingly?

As such, it was reassuring to see news about the two most recent acquisitions by Cranswick, with both being non-meat-based.

Ramona’s Kitchen, with its plant-based Mediterranean foods, and Atlantica UK’s brand Spanish Tortillas should both fit nicely with the continued expansion of its Continental Products business whilst providing diversification across its earnings.

At the end of the day, though, from an investment perspective, it’s all about total financial delivery. And those numbers looked good, with overall revenues increasing by 6.6% despite the tough trading period.

And whilst the dividend yield rate of ~2% may not be headline-grabbing, the substantial increase from 60.4p to 70p (+14.9%) from ’20 to ’21 is certainly worth noting.

Combine that with its 31-year track record of unbroken dividend increases, and it seems Cranswick continues to deliver quietly but effectively.

As such, with this solid financial base and an executable future strategy, I’m considering this, perhaps less Oscar glamourous but equally award-winning, FTSE 350 firm for a place in my defensive-focused portfolio allocation.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Michelle Freeman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? 2 penny stocks to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these penny stocks could help him make terrific returns over the next 10 years. Here's why he'd…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Manika Premsingh

With the 5 April deadline approaching, this is how Manika Premsingh will use up her allowance. 

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

2 bargain shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees these two dividend-paying companies as shares to buy now for his portfolio at their current valuations.

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Why the worst might be over for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Stephen Wright

The Rolls-Royce share price has been steadily declining for years now. But could things be about to look up? Stephen…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

Should I add at the current POLY share price, up 246% in the past 5 days?

| Andrew Woods

Having maintained production and sales through the recent conflict in Ukraine, is the Polymetal share price set to rise even…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to buy in April

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a stock he will be adding to his holdings, especially as the price has dropped recently.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock right for my portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stock is offering nearly 5% back in dividends, but does that mean it's the best choice for…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 69% in a year! Can this FTSE 250 share keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns a FTSE 250 share that grew almost 70% in a year. Should he buy more?

Read more »