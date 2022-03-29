Home » Investing Articles » Why the Polymetal & POG share prices have surged 30%+ today

Why the Polymetal & POG share prices have surged 30%+ today

The Polymetal share price share price is soaring today. Roland Head explains why the latest news from the company could signal a possible 24% dividend yield.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of a gold mine from above

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • A potential split could see Polymetal dividends resume
  • I estimate a possible 20%+ dividend yield

Russian gold miners Polymetal International (LSE: POLY) Petropavlovsk (LSE: POG) are two of the biggest fallers on the London market so far this year. But both the POG and Polymetal share prices are up by around 30% as I write on Tuesday morning.

This surge of buying seems to be linked to renewed hopes of a peace settlement in Ukraine. However, I think there’s a second reason why Polymetal shares are flying. The former FTSE 100 firm is investigating changes that could leave its shareholders free to receive generous dividends from gold sales, despite sanctions.

Polymetal dividend could boost share price

For me, the big news today is the possibility that Polymetal’s dividend could still be saved. It operates mines in Russia and in Kazakhstan. The company is reported to be considering whether it could split the Kazakhstan operations into a new business.

The Kazakh mines are low-cost operations. According to Polymetal, they generated revenue of $984m and sold more than 550,000 ounces of gold equivalent last year. Average cash costs were just $643 per ounce, making these mines highly profitable.

My sums suggest that Polymetal’s Kazakh mines alone might be able to support a dividend of up to $1 per share. Based on a Polymetal share price of 320p, that could give a 24% dividend yield.

Too good to be true?

Of course, this is an extreme scenario and there are serious risks attached. There’s no guarantee that a split will go ahead. Polymetal could struggle to devise a plan that’s compatible with financial sanctions against Russia.

Its Kazakh mines might also need fresh investment to maintain productivity. That could reduce the amount of cash available for dividends in future years.

On balance, I think Polymetal’s share price could rise further if the company confirms plans to create a UK-listed Kazakhstan gold miner. But this is a risky sector of the market, with a lot of uncertainties.

Petropavlovsk: bargain buy?

Shares in Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk have also risen sharply today. This former FTSE 250 company’s operations are all in the far northeast of Russia. They’re a long way from the conflict in Ukraine, but the company is still being affected by sanctions.

On Friday, Petropavlovsk admitted that sanctions against key banking partner Gazprombank meant that it could no longer sell its gold to the bank or make interest payments on its loans.

The company is working to find a new way to sell its gold, but says that current restrictions on gold sales in Russia could make this “challenging”.

What I’d do today

I’m not going to buy any Russian gold mining shares for my portfolio. They’re too speculative for me. But if I was going to make a purchase, I would probably choose Polymetal, but I’d only invest money in this situation that I was prepared to lose.

Even before the crisis broke out, Petropavlovsk had a track record of operational and financial problems. By contrast, Polymetal was a profitable FTSE 100 company with a track record of big dividends.

I think that Polymetal’s Kazakhstan operations might allow UK shareholders to retain some value, even if the Russian operations are effectively lost to overseas investors.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

Click here for the full details

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: 3 warning signs from March

| Cliff D'Arcy

After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, share prices dived. Though they've since recovered, the risks of a stock market…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

2 LSE shares I’m buying in April

| Andrew Woods

As I look to add to my portfolio in April, I think I've found two LSE shares that fit the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are ITM Power shares about to explode?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some reasons why he thinks ITM Power shares could perform well in the coming months as…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 ways to double my dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of ways he could seek to get twice as much dividend income.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

2 of the best AIM stocks to buy now

| Paul Summers

On the hunt for the best AIM stocks to buy, Paul Summers is bullish on these two out-of-favour companies

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

What are the best-performing UK shares in the last 5 years?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite Covid-19, plenty of UK shares have delivered triple-digit returns in the last five years. But what was behind these…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to trade below 100p, but is this actually a buying opportunity for a patient investor…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is investing £100 the easiest way to build passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can an investor transform £100 a month into £60k a year in passive income? Actually, yes. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »