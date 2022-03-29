Home » Investing Articles » 2 LSE shares I’m buying in April

2 LSE shares I’m buying in April

As I look to add to my portfolio in April, I think I’ve found two LSE shares that fit the bill.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application

Image source: Getty Images

To achieve long-term growth, I regularly turn to the London Stock Exchange to find the best companies. As April approaches, I’m on the lookout for firms to add to my portfolio. I’ve found two LSE shares that I’ll be buying during the coming month. What attracts me to these businesses? Let’s take a closer look.

LSE shares: Glencore

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is a global mining company specialising in raw materials such as copper, zinc, and nickel. Recently, the firm has enjoyed higher commodity prices. Nickel, in particular, surged 28% in the past month on supply fears. I question, however, how long these high commodity prices will last.

Between the 2017 and 2021 calendar years, Glencore reported mostly strong growth in its financial results. During this period, profit before tax increased from $6.9bn to $7.3bn. 

In addition, earnings-per-share (EPS) rose from ¢34 to ¢52. By my calculation, this results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 8.9%. This is both strong and consistent. It should be noted, however, that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Yet while profits and earnings increased over this time, revenue declined slightly from $205bn to $203bn. But Deutsche Bank recently raised its price target for Glencore from 450p to 500p. It currently trades at 505.4p, up 74% in the past year.

The mining firm also sold its New South Wales copper mine in Australia for $1.1bn to Spac Metals Acquisition Corp. This will allow the company to instead focus on sustainable, long-term activities. 

Shares to buy in April: National Grid

The second firm I’m buying is National Grid (LSE:NG), a supplier of gas and electricity in the UK and US. It currently trades at 1,141p, up 31.7% in the past year.

Between the 2017 and 2021 calendar years, revenue declined from £15bn to £14.7bn. Additionally, profit before tax fell from £2.1bn to £2bn. EPS also tumbled from 56.9p to 46.4p.

While these longer-term results don’t fill me with confidence, recent results did bring some good news. 

For the six months to 30 September 2021, operating profit increased almost 50% year on year. Furthermore, the firm raised its interim dividend to 17.21p per share from 17p for the same period in 2020. 

Despite this, energy regulator Ofgem is investigating one of the company’s substations in Cumbria, due to potential safety issues. This could have a negative impact on the share price.

National Grid also sold 60% of its gas operation on 28 March for £2.2bn. This may be used to manage the firm’s not insignificant debt pile of £44.65bn. 

Both of these companies exhibit growth and may enjoy favourable environments in the future. I will be buying shares in both businesses in April.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Why the Polymetal & POG share prices have surged 30%+ today

| Roland Head

The Polymetal share price share price is soaring today. Roland Head explains why the latest news from the company could…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: 3 warning signs from March

| Cliff D'Arcy

After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, share prices dived. Though they've since recovered, the risks of a stock market…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are ITM Power shares about to explode?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some reasons why he thinks ITM Power shares could perform well in the coming months as…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 ways to double my dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of ways he could seek to get twice as much dividend income.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

2 of the best AIM stocks to buy now

| Paul Summers

On the hunt for the best AIM stocks to buy, Paul Summers is bullish on these two out-of-favour companies

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

What are the best-performing UK shares in the last 5 years?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite Covid-19, plenty of UK shares have delivered triple-digit returns in the last five years. But what was behind these…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to trade below 100p, but is this actually a buying opportunity for a patient investor…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is investing £100 the easiest way to build passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can an investor transform £100 a month into £60k a year in passive income? Actually, yes. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »