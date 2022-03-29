Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for dividend income

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for dividend income

These very different shares both offer market-beating dividend yields to investors like me, keen on passive income to invest or spend.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

I’ve been investing for all of my adult life. I started out at 18 in 1986-87, tentatively buying my first shares while at university. The results of this exercise appeared consistently great — until the Black Monday stock market crash of October 1987. This market downturn — including the FTSE 100‘s worst day ever — cost me roughly a third of my entire wealth at the time. Ouch.

This seismic event — and many other howlers — helped my investment strategy evolve into what it is today. For me, it’s hard to beat the ‘get rich slowly’ scheme of buying FTSE 100 shares paying decent dividends. Here are two Footsie shares that I don’t own, but would gladly buy now for their market-beating passive income.

FTSE 100 dividend stock #1: Rio Tinto

The first thing to note about dividends is that they are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time. Also, history has taught me that the dividends (and share prices) of mining companies can be very volatile. Even so, I like the look of global mega-miner Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) for its powerful cash flows, earnings, and dividends. For the record, the Anglo-Australian group paid the FTSE 100’s biggest dividend in 2021 (and the UK’s second-highest ever): a whopping $16.8bn (£12.7bn) in cash. Wow.

Rio digs up and sells iron ore, aluminium, copper, and lithium across the globe. At the current share price of 5,792p, Rio is valued at £97.3bn, making it a FTSE 100 behemoth. But this FTSE 100 share has been as high as 6,788p in 2021-22. Right now, its shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9 and offer an earnings yield of 16.9%. What’s more, their dividend yield of 10% a year is currently the only double-digit cash yield in the FTSE 100. As a lover of passive income for spending or reinvesting, I can’t turn down this yield. Hence, I will buy Rio for my family portfolio very shortly.

Passive income share #2: Imperial Brands

The second of my cheap FTSE 100 shares for passive income is Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB), known as ‘Imps’ in the City. As a smoker most of my adult life, I am sadly familiar with Imperial, a leading tobacco supplier and cigarette manufacturer. Its leading brands include Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS, Kool, West, and Winston.

As Imperial’s products harm and even kill their users, this particular FTSE 100 share is usually shunned by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. But Bristol-based Imperial has been around since 1786 — 236 years and counting –and has a business model I find easy to understand. And cigarette sales actually increased in 2020-21, producing huge cash flows, earnings, and dividends for Imperial’s shareholders.

At the current share price of 1,633.5p, Imperial is valued at just over £15.5bn, making it a FTSE 100 stalwart. At present, these shares trade on a discounted price-to-earnings ratio below 5.5 and a bumper earnings yield of 18.3%. This stock also offers a dividend yield of nearly 8.5% a year — roughly 2.2 times the FTSE 100’s cash yield. Despite the fact that Imperial has over £40bn of net debt, I would buy this share for its superior passive income today!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made 99% of his money since his 50th birthday. Why is this? Stephen Wright looks at the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The 2 numbers I use to find the best shares to buy now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines the importance of the two key metrics he uses when trying to find quality businesses trading at…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 dividend stock could help supercharge my wealth. Though it's not the only big-yielding UK share…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett-type stock with a reinstated dividend

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie thinks this stock has all the qualities that Warren Buffett would admire.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG vs easyJet share price: which is more attractive?

| Andrew Woods

With the airline industry on a path to recovery, Andrew Woods compares the IAG and easyJet share prices.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

7 shares to buy now — before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines seven shares he would consider purchasing before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline.

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price heading beyond £2?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers possible BT scenarios -- and what could come next for the share price.

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

Is the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price good value at 70p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the ARB share price fair value with some financial metrics.

Read more »