Home » Investing Articles » 11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

I think this FTSE 100 dividend stock could help supercharge my wealth. Though it’s not the only big-yielding UK share I have my eye on…

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m looking for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy in April. Here are three big-yielding shares I’d buy today and hold for years. One of them carries a dividend yield north of 11%!

SSE

I’m considering buying SSE (LSE: SSE) shares as investment in green energy hots up. The business is a major wind power producer so stands to gain from the switch away from fossil fuels. British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has laid out plans to quadruple offshore wind capacity and to double onshore capacity by 2030.

I like SSE because the essential nature of its services creates exceptional profits stability. This in turn means that investors can expect chunky dividends year after year. Speaking of which, SSE’s dividend yield sits at a handsome 5.2% today.

Rising interest rates create trouble for utilities like SSE, though. The company has a lot of debt on its books and the cost of servicing it rises, putting a dent in earnings. However, it’s my opinion that the benefits of owning this UK share in my portfolio outweigh this problem.

Rio Tinto

Rocketing Covid-19 cases in China poses huge risks to mining shares like Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). The amount of copper, iron ore, and other key commodities that the country needs is in danger of sinking as mass lockdowns return and manufacturing grinds to a halt.

I still remain a big fan of this UK share today, though. It’s not just because of its mammoth 10.4% dividend yield either. I buy stocks based on their earnings potential over the long haul. And I believe demand for its products will soar in the years ahead amid a rapid growth of urbanisation in emerging markets and soaring electric vehicle sales globally.

Indeed, this week Rio Tinto completed the acquisition of Argentina’s Rincon lithium project for $825m to boost its exposure to the clean vehicle revolution. Demand for the battery-making material is tipped to explode as EV off-take increases.

Persimmon

I already own shares in housebuilding firms Barratt and Taylor Wimpey. I’m also considering adding Persimmon (LSE: PSN) to my portfolio on account of its gigantic dividend yields. This FTSE 100 dividend stock’s yield for 2022 sits at a titanic 11.1%.

Soaring inflation poses a threat to homes demand in the short-to-medium term. There is the risk that sustained Bank of England rate rises could hit mortgage affordability. But I’m encouraged by the ongoing resilience of the UK housing market and believe a shortage of available homes could continue driving newbuild demand.

In recent hours, FTSE 250 builder Bellway praised Persimmon’s “substantial order book” and said that revenues had risen 3.5% between August and January. This follows Persimmon’s own March trading update in which it said forward sales were up 2% year on year at £2.21bn.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild owns Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made 99% of his money since his 50th birthday. Why is this? Stephen Wright looks at the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The 2 numbers I use to find the best shares to buy now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines the importance of the two key metrics he uses when trying to find quality businesses trading at…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett-type stock with a reinstated dividend

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie thinks this stock has all the qualities that Warren Buffett would admire.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG vs easyJet share price: which is more attractive?

| Andrew Woods

With the airline industry on a path to recovery, Andrew Woods compares the IAG and easyJet share prices.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

7 shares to buy now — before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines seven shares he would consider purchasing before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline.

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price heading beyond £2?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers possible BT scenarios -- and what could come next for the share price.

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

Is the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price good value at 70p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the ARB share price fair value with some financial metrics.

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for dividend income

| Cliff D'Arcy

These very different shares both offer market-beating dividend yields to investors like me, keen on passive income to invest or…

Read more »