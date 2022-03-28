Home » Investing Articles » 5 FTSE 100 shares to buy now for 5%+ yields

5 FTSE 100 shares to buy now for 5%+ yields

Our writer considers five FTSE 100 shares to buy now for his portfolio, each yielding at least 5%.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A woman works at an IWG location

Image: IWG

With the aim of increasing my dividend income streams, I would consider buying some FTSE 100 shares for my ISA.

Being a member of the FTSE 100 in itself does not make a share good or bad. The index is basically a collection of the largest companies traded on the London Stock Exchange. Such large companies may have less chance of fast growth than far smaller competitors. But they could also be reaping the rewards of being very large, established businesses. That can fund substantial dividends.

Here are five FTSE 100 shares I would consider for my portfolio today, each offering a yield of at least 5%.

Financial services firms

I would consider investment manager Abrdn. The fund manager owns established names such as Standard Life but it’s also trying to expand its business by acquiring newer brands. Abrdn has been an inconsistent financial performer in recent years. It cut its dividend a couple of years ago. But I am hopeful its improved earnings last year reflect a positive trend for the company. I expect demand for financial services to remain high, which could reward Abrdn’s investment in expanding its offering. I hold it in my portfolio and am attracted by the current 7.1% yield.

I would also think about adding Legal & General to my holdings. The insurer pays a dividend yield of 6.6% and has set out plans to increase its payout. Dividends are never guaranteed and heavy storm damage could push up the company’s costs for household policy claims. But with an iconic brand, large customer base and underwriting experience, I would be happy to tuck the firm into my ISA for its income potential.  

Tobacco giant

I see British American Tobacco as an attractive company to hold in my portfolio for income. As the name suggests, the company manufactures a variety of tobacco products, from cigarettes to more recent innovations such as a vaping range. It owns a number of premium brands such as Lucky Strike. That helps give it pricing power.

One risk I see here is flagging cigarette sales hurting both revenues and profits. But its massive cash flows help it pay a generous dividend. The yield is 6.5%.

Telecom yielder

I also like the look of telecoms giant Vodafone as a possible addition to my portfolio.

Telecoms involves big numbers. It takes a lot of money to build a network like Vodafone’s. That can add risks, as paying down debt lowers profits available to fund dividends. But such networks can also allow a company to offer premium services to tens of millions of customers.

Currently, the company offers a 6% yield. I would consider buying it.

FTSE 100 housebuilder

The fifth possible purchase for my portfolio would be housebuilder Persimmon. With a whopping 11.2% yield, is this dividend payer too good to be true? At the moment, I do not think so. Persimmon barely covers its dividend from earnings, but it does manage to do so.

If there is a housing downturn, though, earnings could well fall. The dividend may be cut. But I reckon that risk is already priced into this stock. Persimmon is a well-established housebuilder with attractive profit margins. With a long-term mindset, I would be happy to add this double-digit yielder to my portfolio at the moment.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane owns shares in abrdn and British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Is this bad news for the National Grid dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Following news of a big planned sale, our writer considers its possible impact on the National Grid dividend.

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price under 50p, is it a buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the Lloyds share price sitting below 50p, Charlie Keough takes a look at whether he should be adding the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Nvidia share price is rising: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The NVIDIA share price has been on the rise in recent months. Dylan Hood takes a look at whether this…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX
Investing Articles

3 catalysts that could spark a rally for the Aston Martin share price

| Jon Smith

The Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) share price is down 51% over the past year. It hit fresh 52-week lows earlier…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

4 investing strategies that made Warren Buffett a billionaire

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors alive today, but what are the strategies that made him a…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors are piling into Rolls-Royce shares right now. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the stock for…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas that could make me £150 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains three of his favourite passive income ideas via using dividend stocks for regular payments to help him…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Dirt-cheap penny stocks! A falling UK share to buy in April

| Royston Wild

I'm happy to endure some near-term pain if a penny stock has a bright long-term outlook. Here's one I'd buy…

Read more »