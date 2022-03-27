Home » Investing Articles » £5k to invest? A cheap penny stock I’d buy to hold to 2032!

£5k to invest? A cheap penny stock I’d buy to hold to 2032!

I’m looking for the best penny stocks to help me make solid returns over the next decade. Here’s one on my radar today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

There are plenty of top shares out there to help me make mammoth returns over the next 10 years. Heres one dirt-cheap penny stock I think could make me a fat stack of cash.

A top electric vehicle-themed stock

I think profits at Vertu Motors (LSE: VTU) could soar over the next decade as demand for electric vehicles (or EVs) takes off.

Sales of these low-carbon vehicles are certainly rocketing right now. Latest industry figures showed that battery and hybrid vehicle sales in the UK leapt more than 120% year-on-year in February. And last week the government announced plans for 300,000 charging points to be available by 2030 in encouraging news for the industry.

This would be 10 times the current level and could bolster EV sales still further. Concerns over range and ease of charging continue to influence the buying decisions of many people.

Vertu Motors operates more than 150 dealerships across the UK and sells product from most of the world’s leading carbuilders. It therefore has significant revenues potential as demand for low-emissions vehicles booms (today it sells nine out of 10 of the country’s most popular EVs).

Threats to Vertu Motors

My main concern with buying it today is the threat of sinking revenues in the near term. This penny stock is highly sensitive to broader economic conditions so the current cost of living casts a shadow over it. The company also faces the threat of prolonged stock shortages as weak semiconductor supplies persist.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed car production in Britain tanking 41% year-on-year last month. This was the biggest February fall for some 13 years.

Problems could get even worse too if Covid-19 cases in China keep rising and chip manufacturing is hit.

Why I’d still buy this penny stock

That being said, as someone who invests with a long-term view I’d still buy Vertu Motors today. The stock isn’t without risk. But this is the same with any UK share and I think the car retailer could deliver delicious shareholder returns over the next decade.

Besides, at current prices I think Vertu Motors could be too cheap to miss despite those aforementioned threats. The retailer’s share price has slumped around 15% from January’s multi-year highs. This leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.8 times for this fiscal year (to February 2023). This is well inside value territory of 10 times and below.

Vertu Motors also offers plenty of punch from a dividend perspective at recent prices of 64.4p. A predicted 2.3p per share full-year payout results in a chunky 3.3% dividend yield.

And what’s more, this anticipated dividend is covered 3.5 times by expected earnings, well above the widely-regarded security benchmark of two times. This gives me confidence that Vertu Motors should make this estimated dividend even if conditions in the UK car market worsen considerably in the near term.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vertu Motors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

My favourite dividend shares to buy today

| Rupert Hargreaves

This Fool highlights his favourite dividend shares to buy today considering their income and growth prospects over the next five…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price seriously undervalued?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The Lloyds share price could well be heavily undervalued, argues Rupert Hargreaves, who would buy the stock at its low…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust about to take off?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The outlook for the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is improving as investor sentiment across the market changes, says this Fool.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investments I’d buy for passive income

| Rupert Hargreaves

Rupert Hargreaves takes a look at the companies he would buy in his Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why this is the perfect time to follow Warren Buffett’s key advice

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Warren Buffett had some key investing advice all the way back in 1986 that's still relevant. Here's how I follow…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares? I say NO!

| Alan Oscroft

Worried about missing the FTSE 100's dips? Afraid you might buy at a high and see your investment fall? Here's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’m building passive income with £10 a week

| Dan Appleby, CFA

A main investing goal of mine is to generate passive income. Here's how I plan my strategy by investing in…

Read more »

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock to try and double my money in 5 years

| Manika Premsingh

One writer would invest £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock for not just its good performance but also the fact…

Read more »