Home » Investing Articles » What’s next for the Petropavlovsk share price?

What’s next for the Petropavlovsk share price?

After recent declines, the Petropavlovsk share price looks cheap, but the outlook for the company is highly uncertain says this Fool.

Latest posts by Rupert Hargreaves (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diggers and trucks in a coal mine

Image source: Getty Images.

The Petropavlovsk (LSE: POG) share price has plunged in value since the war in Eastern Europe began. Since the beginning of the year, the stock is off 92%. It has fallen 94% over the past 12 months.

Following this performance, I have been taking a closer look at the company. As a contrarian value investor, I am always on the lookout for stocks that have lost a substantial amount of value in a short amount of time. Sometimes, hunting for bargains with these equities can lead to high returns, although this is far from guaranteed.

Petropavlovsk share price outlook

Unfortunately, the company has close ties with Russia. This has become a problem as the western world has shut off access to the region with sanctions.

Under the latest sanctions, Gazprombank has been sanctioned by the UK. This is a double gut punch for the firm. Not only does it mean some of its financing arrangements are now in jeopardy, but the bank is also the only buyer of its gold.

The Russian gold miner has a $200m term loan and a near $90m revolving credit facility with Gazprombank. On top of these facilities, Gazprombank acts as an off-taker of 100% of the group’s gold production.

Commenting on the sanctions, the firm said it may become “challenging” to find an alternative purchaser for its gold output.

A huge challenge

This could be a vast, potentially terminal issue for Petropavlovsk. If it cannot sell its gold output, it cannot generate revenue. If it cannot generate revenue, then the firm cannot pay its staff, meet interest obligations, return cash to investors or find new buyers.

That being said, this might not be the end of the road for the company. The Russian government has said it is willing to act as a buyer of last resort for some businesses in the country. It has also said that it might allow oil and gas payments to be made in gold. If the corporation can find a buyer for its gold in Russia or outside of the sanctions regime, then it might be able to move ahead. If it can sell the output at current prices, then the stock looks cheap.

As such, the firm might be able to generate some revenue. However, trying to determine how these changes will impact the business is very challenging.

The bottom line

With this being the case, I am not a buyer of the shares at current levels. While the Petropavlovsk share price might look cheap compared to its trading history, the company’s underlying fundamentals are pretty poor.

If the corporation cannot sell its output, then the stock could fall further in value. Even after recent declines, shares in the company do not look cheap to me, considering the firm’s highly uncertain outlook.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could this send the Rolls-Royce share price flying higher?

| Rupert Hargreaves

This Fool takes a look at the catalyst that he thinks could drive the Rolls-Royce share price higher over the…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £8k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Rupert Hargreaves

Rupert Hargreaves explains how he would invest a lump sum in a Stocks and Shares ISA ahead of the early…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

I think these cheap FTSE 250 stocks could be too good to miss before April's Stocks and Shares ISA deadline.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price has lost 37%. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The share price of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has collapsed by almost 37% since 5 November. But is this crash…

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Investing Articles

This popular FTSE 100 share has crashed 34% in 6 weeks. Time to buy!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has crashed by more than a third since 11 February. But I see deep value in…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

The Homeserve share price is up over 30% this month — should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into the fast-rising Homeserve share price and decides if he would add the shares to his…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

The Nvidia and the Intel share prices both jumped! Should I buy either stock?

| Stephen Wright

Nvidia's share price and Intel's share price are both soaring. Stephen Wright considers whether either is an attractive investment following…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce (RR) share price the FTSE 100’s best bargain now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has suffered fresh falls after the start of war in Ukraine. It's now down…

Read more »