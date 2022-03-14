The Motley Fool

With no savings at 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

Kevin Godbold | Monday, 14th March, 2022

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Image source: The Motley Fool

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett loves the ‘game’ of investing. It’s been his life’s work and at the age of 91, he still helms his masterpiece conglomerate company, Berkshire Hathaway.

By his own account he “tap dances to work” each day because he’s so happy. And he then puts in several hours at his desk, mostly reading company accounts or researching business opportunities. And there are loads more details about his history and lifestyle in his authorised biography The Snowball by Alice Schroeder.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Two major takeaways

Buffett is now very rich and counts his wealth in multiple billions of dollars. But I reckon there are two major takeaways from his life story and Schroeder’s book. The first is that Buffett’s enthusiasm drove his success because he always loved the process of investing. And l reckon loving what we do is important for all endeavours.

The second lesson I draw from the book comes from its title, The Snowball. Buffett realised when he was young that building financial gains upon earlier gains led to a compounding effect. And the process of compounding profits is the key to the way he made billions over time.

Albert Einstein once said: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it earns it. He who doesn’t pays it.”  The great thing about compounding financial gains is it multiplies money exponentially. And that means the overall returns accelerate each year.

Buffett’s vehicles for compounding gains have been the stock market and businesses. Through Berkshire Hathaway, he buys entire businesses and shares of listed companies.

However, two variables make a huge difference to the eventual outcome of any programme of compounding. One is the length of time spent compounding money. And the other is the rate of annual return earned.

Buffett’s a business-picker

We know from Buffett’s annual letters to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway he’s achieved compounded annual gains of around 20% since 1964. And returns annualised at that kind of rate explains much about why he’s a multi-billionaire now.

But small changes in the rate of annualised return make big differences to the value of an investment portfolio over time. So starting at the age of 40, it would take too long for me to accumulate a million, say, if my returns annualised out at just 1%, for example.

And Buffett emphasised his focus on picking high-quality businesses in his 2021 shareholder letter. He’s not a stock-picker, he said, he’s a business-picker. And that means picking enterprises that have the ability to grow their earnings year after year. And then those companies can reinvest some of that money to generate further growth.

So Buffett doesn’t flit from stock to stock. He buys stocks when they are assigning a fair valuation to what he describes as “wonderful” businesses. Then he holds on to his shares as the businesses themselves compound their earnings.

All stocks carry risks as well as positive potential. But my plan for building wealth from a standing start at 40 involves saving as much as possible every month. Then investing into shares I’ve chosen carefully to hold for the long term, like Warren Buffett.

For example, I'm considering these:

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Kevin Godbold