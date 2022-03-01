Buy the dip! 2 penny stocks I’d snap up in March
I’m searching for some bargains to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two penny stocks that have caught my eye.
Poised to rebound?
The Accrol Group Holdings (LSE: ACRL) share price has sharply unravelled over the past year. The toilet and kitchen roll manufacturer’s lost 63% of its value in that time as rising input costs have smacked earnings and profit warnings have materialised.
But could now be a good time for long-term investors like me to invest? The problem of soaring input costs could continue well into 2022. However, the pace at which City analysts think earnings might rebound in the near future still makes it an attractive dip-buy, at least to me.
The number crunchers expect full-year earnings to drop 89% in the outgoing financial year (to April 2022). But they’re expecting profits to rebound almost 500% in the period starting in May as costs normalise and sales to hospitality rebound. This leaves Accrol trading on a rock-bottom forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of around 0.1
I like Accrol because its private label products sell much more cheaply than major brands like Andrex and Charmin. Thus it’s well placed to capitalise on the rising importance of value in the minds of modern consumers. The penny stock’s products can be found in most major supermarkets and discount retail chains, giving Accrol a massive opportunity to ride this retail trend.
Another penny stock I’d dip-buy
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (LSE: FSF) is a UK share you probably haven’t heard of. It only began trading on the London Stock Exchange in November and didn’t exactly get off to a flyer. It slumped in its first week of trading and, although recovering closer to its IPO price of 100p, it remains at a discount at 91p.
I think this stock could play an important role in Britain’s green economy, even though that disappointing IPO echoed the scepticism that still surrounds timber stocks. Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company raised £130m with its flotation, missing its target by a cool £70m.
It has two important roles to fulfil as the battle against climate change intensifies. It will help plant the trees needed to help the UK meet its net zero targets (the government plans to plant 75,000 acres of trees each year). And the timber it eventually produces will help service a growing market for sustainable building products. The trust reckons demand for timber products worldwide will quadruple between 2012 and 2050.
Investing in newly-created companies like this can be considered risky. After all, there aren’t stacks of trading reports available to help inform my investment decision. However, from what I’ve seen, I think this company has plenty of potential to deliver solid returns. I’ll do some more research here with a view to investing some of my own cash.
Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.