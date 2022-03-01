Buy the dip! 2 penny stocks I’d snap up in March

I’m searching for some bargains to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two penny stocks that have caught my eye.

Poised to rebound?

The Accrol Group Holdings (LSE: ACRL) share price has sharply unravelled over the past year. The toilet and kitchen roll manufacturer’s lost 63% of its value in that time as rising input costs have smacked earnings and profit warnings have materialised.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

But could now be a good time for long-term investors like me to invest? The problem of soaring input costs could continue well into 2022. However, the pace at which City analysts think earnings might rebound in the near future still makes it an attractive dip-buy, at least to me.

The number crunchers expect full-year earnings to drop 89% in the outgoing financial year (to April 2022). But they’re expecting profits to rebound almost 500% in the period starting in May as costs normalise and sales to hospitality rebound. This leaves Accrol trading on a rock-bottom forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of around 0.1

I like Accrol because its private label products sell much more cheaply than major brands like Andrex and Charmin. Thus it’s well placed to capitalise on the rising importance of value in the minds of modern consumers. The penny stock’s products can be found in most major supermarkets and discount retail chains, giving Accrol a massive opportunity to ride this retail trend.

Another penny stock I’d dip-buy

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (LSE: FSF) is a UK share you probably haven’t heard of. It only began trading on the London Stock Exchange in November and didn’t exactly get off to a flyer. It slumped in its first week of trading and, although recovering closer to its IPO price of 100p, it remains at a discount at 91p.

I think this stock could play an important role in Britain’s green economy, even though that disappointing IPO echoed the scepticism that still surrounds timber stocks. Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company raised £130m with its flotation, missing its target by a cool £70m.

It has two important roles to fulfil as the battle against climate change intensifies. It will help plant the trees needed to help the UK meet its net zero targets (the government plans to plant 75,000 acres of trees each year). And the timber it eventually produces will help service a growing market for sustainable building products. The trust reckons demand for timber products worldwide will quadruple between 2012 and 2050.

Investing in newly-created companies like this can be considered risky. After all, there aren’t stacks of trading reports available to help inform my investment decision. However, from what I’ve seen, I think this company has plenty of potential to deliver solid returns. I’ll do some more research here with a view to investing some of my own cash.