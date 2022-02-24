The Motley Fool

The Eurasia Mining share price is up 1,800% in 5 years: should I buy?

Andrew Woods | Thursday, 24th February, 2022 | More on:

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Image source: Getty Images.

Key points

  • The company has vast reserves of gold, silver and copper
  • It is pursuing further platinum ventures in western Russia
  • Recent tensions in eastern Europe could have an impact on the firm’s operations 

Primarily engaged in the exploration and production of gold and platinum, Eurasia Mining (LSE: EUA) operates mines in Russia. Five years ago, the Eurasia Mining share price was trading at only 0.55p. At the time of writing, it is 10.5p. Over this time therefore, the share price has increased around 1,800%. Over the past year, however, it has declined 61.8%. I want to know if I should add this mining company to my portfolio on a long-term basis. Let’s take a closer look. 

The Eurasia Mining share price and metals exposure

Investing in any commodity stocks generally means some degree of exposure to the underlying raw material. In this case, it is a number of precious metals. These include gold, silver, copper and platinum. Indeed, a recent reserves update from the 8 February stated that the firm had 292,714 tonnes of copper reserves. Furthermore, it had 68 and 8 tonnes of silver and gold reserves, respectively.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

As a potential shareholder, I view this update quite positively. Silver and copper are critical as more industries move to greener alternatives. Silver is widely used in solar panels and copper is an important component of electric vehicles. Furthermore, any market volatility may be tackled by holding gold, because this is generally seen as a safe haven. Indeed, it may be a good investment in the event of a market crash. It is quite possible that the Eurasia Mining share price will benefit in the future from increased demand for these metals.

The impact of recent news

The business has been engaged in a number of recent ventures. In September 2021, the company raised about $15m. This was primarily to fund a joint venture for an open-pit platinum mine. Furthermore, the firm was granted an additional licence for its mining operation at West Kytlim in western Russia. Indeed, this mine has been lucrative for the business over the past 15 years. Despite this, the firm posted a £1.46m loss for the six months to 30 June 2021.

Since Monday, the Eurasia Mining share price has fallen over 50%. Much of this is down to the rapidly unfolding military situation between Russia and Ukraine. As a company operating in Russia, it is fair to speculate that Eurasia Mining will be caught up in sanctions. So far, this has not been the case. Nonetheless, I would be concerned about the ability of the firm to operate if tensions escalate. I will be watching the situation very closely in the coming days and weeks.

This is a business that could provide me with precious metals exposure. While this can be helpful, the rising tensions in the region are concerning. I will not be adding any shares to my holdings just yet for that reason. But I will be looking for some consistently profitable results in the future and would not rule out a purchase further down the line.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Andrew Woods