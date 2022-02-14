The Motley Fool

Here’s 1 of my best ETF picks right now!

Niki Jerath | Monday, 14th February, 2022 | More on:

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Image source: Getty Images

Key points

  • US inflation is at a record high and could result in faster and steeper interest rate rises
  • This might be good for the profits of banks and insurance companies
  • A financial services ETF can be used to invest in a large number of these firms by holding a single share

As US inflation reaches its highest level in 40 years, some market analysts think that the US Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates sooner and more aggressively than first thought. Against this backdrop, this fund, focussed on US banks and insurance companies, is one of my best exchange-traded fund (ETF) picks right now.

How financial institutions can benefit

These firms in the finance sector are usually sitting on lots of cash from depositors and from their other business activities. They earn money from taking these funds and either lending them out or investing them.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

When interest rates rise, they can benefit in two ways.

First, banks can charge more on loans and mortgages, but don’t usually pay savers much more interest. This means their profits should rise as they collect more money from borrowers than they have to pay depositors. Additionally, higher interest rates tend to reflect a period of greater economic growth. A stronger economy might mean that more consumers seek loans.

Second, financial companies can make more money from investments, such as short-term government debt. US banks tend to invest in Treasury bills (short-term US government debt) and these will now pay more.

A best ETF pick

The ETF I’m looking at is iShares S&P 500 Financials Sector (LSE:UIFS). This fund aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 Capped 35/20 Financials Index. At present this contains 67 holdings, representing the largest US financial services firms.

The largest holding at just under 13% is Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett’s company holds large cash reserves, has sizeable holdings in other banks, and most importantly has a huge insurance business generating massive inflows of money in the form of customer premiums. The second and third largest holdings are JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America, at around 10% and 8% respectively. Both of these are multinational investment banks and financial services companies. 

Over the last 12 months, this fund has performed strongly, increasing over 30%. However, year-to-date performance has been subdued. Because of the general pullback in the financial markets this year, at the time of writing, this ETF is pretty much flat.

This serves as a note of caution for me. Though increasing US interest rates could be bullish for these companies, this fund is not immune to the normal up and downs of the stock market. After all, in investing, nothing is guaranteed.

However, historically periods of increasing interest rates have generally been positive for financial services and that’s why iShares S&P 500 Financials Sector is one of my best ETF picks right now. For this reason, I’m seriously considering adding this fund to my holdings as part of a balanced portfolio.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Niki Jerath has no position in any of the shares mentioned. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Niki Jerath