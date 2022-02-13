3 UK stocks I’d buy to own for 5 years!

I’m usually looking for UK stocks to buy with a view to holding them for the long haul. In practice, that means acquiring shares I think will provide great returns over 10 years, maybe even longer.

But there are some stocks I’m happy to buy for a shorter space of time. Here are three great British shares I think could make me a stack of cash over the next half a decade. Who knows? They could significantly power my wealth into the 2030s too!

Redcentric

The number of people working from home has been steadily growing for years now. The onset of the pandemic though, has prompted a sea change in the way many of us expect to work in the future. A survey by the Institute of Directors suggests that 79% of companies plan to adopt flexible working over the long term.

I’d buy shares in Redcentric to exploit this workplace revolution. This IT business develops network and cloud computing software that allows workers to set up base wherever they fancy.

It also provides cybersecurity products that help keep firms and their employees protected. I’d buy Redcentric even though demand for its services could fall during economic downturns.

Hochschild Mining

Getting exposure to silver could be a good idea too, given its essential role in renewable energy. The metal is a critical component in the production of solar panels, an industry that’s growing rapidly due to the climate crisis. The Silver Institute expects 2022 physical silver demand to hit record highs of 1.112bn ounces as a result.

I wouldn’t buy silver, or a financial instrument like an ETF to capitalise on this however. I’d invest in mining business Hochschild Mining instead which operates two underground mines in Peru and one in Argentina.

This way I can expect a dividend as well (the forward yield here sits at 3.2%). The ever-present threat of production stoppages could hit earnings hard. But, overall, I think this UK stock could make me money.

Wizz Air

The travel industry isn’t out of the woods yet as the pandemic rolls on in parts of the world. But easing restrictions in Europe provide hope that the continent’s low-cost airlines could be past the worst. I think now could be a good time for me to invest in Hungarian airline Wizz Air.

The survivors of the Covid-19 crisis have the benefit of reduced competition. They also have opportunities to take up the routes and the airport slots that the casualties have vacated.

I like Wizz Air in particular because of its focus on fast-growing economies of Central and Eastern Europe. I also like the company’s strong commitment to expansion — it ordered 196 Airbus planes in November to help it meet its target of 500 aircraft by 2030. It also either added new bases or expanded existing bases in almost a dozen destinations in the three months to December.