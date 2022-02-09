4 FTSE 100 stocks that could make me HUGE returns by 2030!

I think these FTSE 100 shares could help me make a lot of cash in the coming years. Let’s jump straight in.

Playing the green revolution

The probability that electric vehicles (EVs) will soar over the next 10 years makes Glencore an attractive stock for me. This FTSE 100 miner produces a wide range of elements that’ll prove essential for the EV revolution. Glencore pulls copper, cobalt, zinc, lead and nickel from the ground across a number of world-class assets.

Metals production isn’t a piece of cake and problems can be common. Exploration results can disappoint and production stoppages can happen too. But it’s my opinion that the potential rewards on offer from Glencore as EV sales boom outweigh these risks. Researcher Rystad Energy thinks copper demand alone will jump 16% between now and 2030.

Retail giant

I believe soaring inflation makes B&M European Value Retail a hot stock to own today. Households are becoming increasingly concerned about the cost of living which means they’re watching the pennies more carefully. This bodes well for this FTSE 100 firm as its B&M and Heron Foods brands sell a wide range of household products below usual market prices.

It’d be a mistake to think that this rush for value is temporary however. The importance of value to consumers has been growing steadily over the past decade and is expected to continue. I’d buy B&M to exploit this theme, even though its lack of an e-commerce channel could see it lose out on sales to online operators.

TV star

I think ITV’s video-on-demand (VoD) service might make it a big FTSE 100 winner this decade. It’s spent a fortune on technology and on programming to make its ITV Hub a favourite among British viewers. And it’s a strategy that’s already paying off handsomely. The number of registered users jumped by 2.7m year-on-year between January and September to 34.8m.

ITV has also signed multi-year contracts with Sky and Virgin Media to carry its VoD service across their platforms. This carries huge sales potential as viewer habits continue to evolve. Statista analysts think the VoD market will be worth $135.7bn by 2026, up from $98.7bn today. I’d buy ITV even though trouble for the economic recovery would hit advertising revenues hard.

Combat veteran

Global tensions underline how volatile the geopolitical landscape is becoming. Sad though it is, they also illustrates why defence analysts believe global arms spending will keep on rising. According to Jane’s, defence expenditure will total $2.23trn in 2030, up from the $1.93trn recorded in 2020. It seems then, that hardware orders over at BAE Systems should remain strong.

I’d buy BAE even though a failure of its systems is a constant threat that could significantly damage future orders. I like the group because it’s a critical supplier to US and UK militaries. Its technologies help the West meet their mission objectives on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace too. I’m also a fan because of its growing footprint in emerging markets, regions where defence spending is expected to soar over the next decade.