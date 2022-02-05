If I’d invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago, how much would I have made?

It has been a roller-coaster couple of years for shareholders in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). As the pandemic hurt demand for air travel, the engine maker’s finances were pummelled. Some investors saw a buying opportunity in battered Rolls-Royce shares.

Here I look at how much I would have made if I had spent £1,000 on Rolls-Royce shares a year ago – and consider what I will do now.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

20% return

Investing £1,000 into Rolls-Royce a year ago would have turned out to be a lucrative move for me. In the past 12 months, the shares have moved up by 20%. So I would have made a paper gain of £200 on my stake so far. If I owned the shares today, I could lock in that gain simply by selling them. The company has not paid a dividend in the past year – and does not plan one for 2022, either – so that £200 increase in share price value would be my total return.

Still, even without any dividends, I would be happy with a 20% return in one year. But a year ago there was no way to know what would happen next to the Rolls-Royce share price. There were large risks, such as uncertain timings for civil aviation recovery. There was also the risk of a further liquidity crunch leading to a rights issue diluting existing shareholders. Rolls-Royce has since returned to positive free cash flow, which in my view reduces the risk of a liquidity crunch for now at least. But the timing and scale of future demand recovery in civil aviation remains uncertain. That is a risk to revenues and profits at Rolls-Royce.

Why have Rolls-Royce shares increased in price?

In the past year, the FTSE 100 index of leading UK shares has moved up by 15%. Against that backdrop of a strong market generally, the Rolls-Royce increase looks a bit less impressive.

Still, a 20% increase in a share I owned would have been welcome. What drove this improvement? I think it reflects a shift in sentiment about Rolls-Royce. A year ago, investors were hoping for better times ahead but the company was still facing a tough immediate operating environment. Move forward a year and the engineer has far more attractive cashflows, demand has improved and the benefits of a cost-cutting programme are starting to be seen in its business results.

My next move

Will the Rolls-Royce share price increase 20% in the next year? Nobody knows – that is the nature of the stock market.

I do see reasons for optimism that there could be further upside for the shares. Civil aviation demand will hopefully see further recovery, boosting profitability in a key division of the company. More benefits of the cost-cutting programme will likely show up in the company’s performance. If it sustains free cash flow, investor confidence will improve in the firm’s long-term business model.

However, risks remain, including the possibility of further challenges to demand in civil aviation, something that airline Ryanair recently warned on. For now, I have no plans to add Rolls-Royce to my portfolio.