Here’s how Warren Buffett beats inflation (and how I can too)

Last week, I drew on the wisdom of one of the world’s greatest investors — Warren Buffett — as a way of coping with January’s stock market tumble. Today, I’m returning to the ‘Sage of Omaha’ for guidance on how I can cope with inflation. It turns out that Buffett’s method is actually pretty simple.

How Warren Buffett beats inflation

Buffett recommends buying stock in companies that are capable of passing on price increases to the consumer. But why?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Well, as he said: “If you’ve got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you’ve got a very good business“.

This power is often the result of having a strong brand. But it can also relate to the amount a company is able to spend on developing new products.

Having a strong control on distribution, or huge marketing clout, also helps. Many companies have some or all of these attributes. Collectively, they make up what the master investor labels as a ‘moat’ to fend off rivals.

The fact that Buffett was able to grow wealth during the 1970s (when inflation exploded in the US) is evidence that this method can work wonders. So which stocks might be worth me buying today?

Stocks to buy now

In the US, I’d say tech giant Apple is a good buy now. Regardless of how similar it is to the previous model in terms of capability, and even though some cash-strapped consumers may well decide to swap brands, we know many people will pay top-dollar to have the newest iPhone.

Even those who only replace their phone (or tablet, headphones or smartwatch) every few years they find it hard to leave the Apple ecosystem due to the hassle involved.

It’s this friction that is so incredibly valuable. It should come as no surprise that Buffett is heavily invested in the business.

When it comes to the UK, I remain convinced that FTSE 100 stock Unilever is a great pick. I know for a fact I’d be willing to pay a few pennies more for my Marmite fix. That’s the case even if it meant making sacrifices elsewhere.

Sure, things have been a little unsettling for holders of late. Its bid for GlaxoSmithKline‘s consumer healthcare business failed. Star fund manager Terry Smith’s suggestion that the firm is too focused on its sustainability credentials can’t have helped sentiment either.

However, the share price is now below where it stood when the UK first went into lockdown in 2020. Considering the blue-chip’s bursting portfolio of brands, that looks like an opportunity to me.

It may take time for Unilever’s inflation-busting attributes to shine through. However, there’s a 3.9% dividend yield to make up for it.

Safety in numbers

Of course, buying stock in a company with pricing power doesn’t guarantee anything. The share prices of both Apple and Unilever can easily slide along with those of inferior companies when the markets panic.

However, I’d certainly sleep more soundly knowing that the businesses I part-own have shown an ability to take the sting out of inflation in the past.

Spreading my money around a number of these should give me the best chance of coming through this purse-tightening period relatively unscathed.