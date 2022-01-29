3 reasons my passive income could fall in 2022. And what I’d do
The first month of 2022 has shown to me that it might just be a good year for the stock markets. The FTSE 100 index has gained some ground. Global growth forecasts are robust. And policy makers are moving in fast to tame runaway inflation. However, that does not automatically imply that it is a good year for passive income as well. In fact, I am of the view that my dividend income needs to be carefully nurtured this year. Otherwise it runs the risk of declining from last year.
Why my passive income could fall
There are three reasons I believe that my passive income needs close monitoring.
#1. Sector specific developments: Last year’s big dividends stars were FTSE 100 multi-commodity miners like Evraz and Rio Tinto. And I have bought both stocks, with dividends being a big reason. However, the outlook for their dividends is not as good for 2022. With commodity price moderation underway, according to recent AJ Bell research, both companies are due to slash dividends this year. It also says that FTSE 100 dividend growth will decline. Based on these observations, I reckon others like Anglo American and the FTSE 250 stock Ferrexpo, two other miners in my portfolio, could go the same way.
#2. Rising inflation: Even if dividends were to grow, could they rise as fast as inflation? The fact is that rising inflation is eating into my real passive income anyway. Even if I earn a robust dividend income, just the fact that everything around me is more expensive means that each unit earned has relatively less value. It also means that I have a far smaller selection of FTSE 100 stocks to choose from, that will earn me positive real dividend income. Consider that the going inflation rate is 5%+ on an annual basis and it is forecast to average 4% for 2022. At the very least, I should earn 4% on my dividend yields, if not more. How many stocks could bring me that?
#2. Cost pressures: Further, rising inflation is increasing cost pressures for companies. As a result, a number of them might just report slimmer margins if they are unable to pass on higher costs to end consumers. And that of course can tell on dividends. This means my passive income could dwindle not just because of miners’ but stocks across sectors.
What I’ll do
So what will I do? I think investing can give returns in various ways, and passive income is only one of them. In a year that dividend income looks like it is on potentially shaky grounds, I could just focus on capital growth or safe stocks like utilities that have given dependable income over time. Alternately, I could think really long term, like the next decade or so, because many fluctuations in the short to medium-term can actually smooth out over time. And I could well still turn out ahead even if one year is relatively bad for dividend income.
Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?
Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.
Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.
The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.
But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.
Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today
Manika Premsingh owns Anglo American, Evraz, Ferrexpo, and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.