The Motley Fool

The Netflix share price dropped 20%. Should I buy the stock today?

Harshil Patel | Friday, 21st January, 2022 | More on:

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Image: Netflix

The Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) share price crashed by 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday evening after publishing its fourth-quarter earnings report. The online media streamer reported slowing subscriber growth. Netflix added 8.3m net subscribers in the fourth quarter, missing its own forecast of 8.5m subscribers. This itself isn’t much cause for concern, in my opinion. I calculate that Netflix has missed its subscriber forecast 35% of the time over the past five years. It hasn’t stopped the tech giant’s share price from growing over 250% during that period.

Why is the Netflix share price sinking?

What is more concerning, in my opinion, is the outlook for the upcoming quarter. For the first quarter of 2022, Netflix now forecasts paid net subscribers of 2.5m. This is far below the 4m it achieved a year ago in Q1 of 2021. The streaming giant says that this lowered guidance reflects “a more back-end weighted content slate in Q1’22”, but I believe a similar picture was painted going into Q4 of 2021.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I reckon there are several other reasons for slower growth. First, the pandemic created a surge in demand for streaming services. Maintaining that strong momentum was always going to be a challenge, in my opinion. It also pushed competitors to launch and advance their own services. For instance, companies like Apple and Disney provided more choice to global TV viewers. While engagement appears to be healthy, acquisition growth hasn’t returned to pre-Covid levels yet. Netflix puts this down to factors including Covid effects and economic hardship in some parts of the world.

A content creating machine

So where are things going well? Netflix continues to churn out a variety of quality TV shows and movies. In 2021, six out of the 10 most searched for shows online were made by Netflix. Some of these are incredibly successful. Some big hits in 2021 included Squid Game, which generated 1.65bn hours of viewing time in its first four weeks. This made it Netflix’s biggest TV season ever.

The numbers

Let’s look at how these translated into sales and profits. Sales in Q4 grew 16% year-on-year to $7.7bn. But profit margin fell to 8% from 14% in the same period in 2020. This was attributed to a large content slate in Q4 of 2021. Stepping back, I’d note that over the years Netflix has steadily grown its business into a multi-billion-dollar giant. It’s impressive in any business to see earnings that have grown eight-fold over the past five years.

What was once a high-growth and volatile tech company is now a more mature giant with some good-quality attributes. For instance, it offers a return on capital employed of 19%. But being a larger, more mature business hasn’t prevented large swings in the Netflix share price. After an 11% share price gain in 2021, it’s now fallen by 35% so far in 2022.

Should I buy now?

So is the recent share price weakness an opportunity for me to buy? For now, I’m happy to watch from the side lines. It looks like the US technology sector is currently undergoing a correction and I reckon I should focus my efforts in other sectors for now. The drop in the Netflix share price has brought it down to a more appealing level, but I’d prefer to wait to see some stabilisation in subscriber growth over the coming months.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Harshil Patel owns Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Harshil Patel