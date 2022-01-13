The Motley Fool

How will the Cineworld share price perform in 2022?

Andrew Woods | Thursday, 13th January, 2022 | More on:

Cineworld cinema
Image source: DCM

Cinemas around the world were closed for long periods along with restaurants and bars to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, the Cineworld (LSE: CINE) share price effectively collapsed. It fell from 190p to 37p in March 2020. With operations in 10 different countries, Cineworld’s ticket sales were zero for large chunks of 2020 and 2021. The main question to consider is, should I avoid this stock or buy more at these low levels?

Litigation

It is first crucial to mention the recent judgement by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. This ordered Cineworld to pay nearly $1bn in damages to Cineplex after the former scrapped an acquisition deal. Although Cineworld is appealing the result, the judgement had a catastrophic impact on the shares. When the result was released to the market, the Cineworld share price plummeted 40% to close at 27.5p. There is also the possibility that there might be a dual listing in the United States through its Regal business. Nonetheless, I do view this judgement very seriously and will be watching the price action very closely. While the Cineworld share price did plummet, recent buying gives me some hope; since the fall, the shares have climbed around 38% to 38p.     

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Encouraging recent results

A recent trading update, from the middle of November 2021, indicated that Cineworld box office revenue for October 2021 was 90% of 2019 levels. In the UK specifically, revenue was 127% compared with the same period in 2019. This came from the release of some delayed films, like James Bond’s “No Time To Die”, which boosted box office revenue. There are many more big films in the pipeline, and this gives me hope of further positive trading updates. While this does not necessarily outweigh the dark cloud of the litigation, it does at least show that Cineworld is functioning reasonably well on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the company has a big debt pile of around $4.6bn that may only get larger with the recent litigation case. Furthermore, revenue has continued to slide over the past two years. For the six months up to 30 June 2021, revenue was $292.8m. For the same period in 2020, this figure was significantly higher at $712.4m. As with many other reopening trades, progress could be halted if governments decide to lock society down again. This is possible if new variants arise. Overall, I think the lockdown risk is small and I am confident cinemas will stay open. Indeed, the UK Government recently decided not to include cinemas in the Covid Pass policy, meaning footfall remained steady.

In conclusion, there has been some alarming news about Cineworld stock in recent weeks. I will be waiting to see how these events impact the share price in the future, and maintain appropriate risk management procedures with this stock.  

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods owns shares in Cineworld. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Andrew Woods