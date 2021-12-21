3 nearly-penny stocks I’d buy if stock markets crash

I think these nearly-penny stocks could thrive even if the economic recovery falters. Here’s why I’d buy them if they were to fall in price during a broader stock market crash.

A top pharma stock

Our need for essential pharmaceutical products and consumer healthcare goods remains largely unchanged at all points of the economic cycle. This is what makes Alliance Pharma (LSE: APH) a great cheap UK share for me to buy if stock markets crash. The company makes products such as Kelo-Cote scar treatment gel, Vamousse lice treatment, and Nu-Seals blood clot prevention tablets, which it sells worldwide.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Alliance Pharma also specialises in acquiring products that have strong brand power and a leading position in the areas in which they trade. This provides an extra layer of protection.

However, I am keeping in mind that an M&A-led growth strategy like this can throw up a world of problems, from disappointing revenues to the buyer being forced to overpay for an asset amid a scarcity of other acquisition opportunities.

A premier UK share to buy

We also need to keep ourselves fed, even during the onset of economic, social, and political crises. This is why I’m thinking of snapping up Premier Foods (LSE: PFD). This food manufacturer makes cakes, custards, cooking sauces and gravies among ranges of other edible products. And its labels such as Mr Kipling, Oxo, and Homepride are ones that shoppers will stretch their shopping budgets to buy.

The food manufacturing industry is packed with competition, of course. And Premier Foods isn’t immune to pressure from other heavyweight brands, or generic supermarket labels. I get confidence from company data showing that its products can be found in 96% of British homes.

I’d also buy Premier Foods despite the threat of rising cost inflation. I think it should be able to effectively pass higher input costs on to its customers.

An unloved nearly-penny stock to buy

The personal goods sector is another which tends to perform robustly when economic conditions worsen. This is why I’m thinking of buying Revolution Beauty Group (LSE: REVB) today. Indeed, I’d buy it following its recent drop to record lows. Revolution’s share price has dipped 23% since its IPO in July.

I believe this almost-penny stock has a bright future as consumers become more conscientious about the environmental impact of their products.

Revolution Beauty is PETA-certified beauty product producer — none of its cosmetics (or product ingredients) are tested on animals. It is also taking steps to aggressively reduce the amount of plastic it uses, while it is bulking up its range of vegan products to latch onto this fast-growing segment.

Of course, the beauty market is highly competitive and Revolution will have to push mighty hard to make an impact. But as a long-term investor, I like its strong green credentials, and think they could deliver great shareholder returns in the years ahead.