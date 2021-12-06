The Motley Fool

The IAG share price has crashed 27% in a month! What went wrong?

Cliff D'Arcy | Monday, 6th December, 2021 | More on:

British Airways
Image source: British Airways

It’s been a bad month for shareholders of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG). The IAG share price has crashed over the past month, sending the stock to the bottom of the FTSE 100 performance table. This followed two pieces of bad news since Bonfire Night.

The IAG share price takes a tumble

On Friday, the IAG share price closed at 131.68p, down 0.64p (-0.5%) on the day. Although this popular stock lost only 1.7% last week, it has collapsed by more than a quarter (-26.9%) over the past month. What’s more, it has also tumbled almost 35% over the past six months and is down 22.3% over the past year. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What went wrong?

So what went wrong for the owner of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus airlines? On 16 March this year, the IAG share price was flying high, hitting its 52-week intra-day high of 222.1p. The stock then declined markedly until mid-September, but bounced back to close at 180.16p on Friday, 5 November. Alas, it’s all been downhill since then. On Friday, the stock closed almost 48.5p, down 26.9% in just four weeks. Ouch.

There are two reasons why the IAG share price has taken a big hit recently. First, its Q3 results on 5 November revealed the group’s ongoing financial struggle with coronavirus. Second, news of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant on Friday, 25 November sent the stock tumbling southwards yet again. According to the Anglo-Spanish group’s financial calendar, IAG has no new results until its 2021 full-year results are released on 25 February. Hence, this beaten-down stock may continue to be volatile over the winter months.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Cliff D'Arcy