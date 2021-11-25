The Motley Fool

Zoom’s share price has crashed. Should I buy the stock now?

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Thursday, 25th November, 2021 | More on:

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Image source: Getty Images

Shares in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZOOM) – which had a monster run during the pandemic – are underperforming right now. Last week, Zoom’s share price was hovering between $250-$265. Today, however, it’s under $210.

So why has Zoom’s share price crashed? And has the fall provided a buying opportunity for me?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why Zoom’s share price has tanked

The main reason Zoom stock has experienced a big decline this week is that the market was unimpressed with the group’s third-quarter 2021 results, posted Monday night.

In my view, the results weren’t terrible. For starters, revenue came in at $1.05bn, up 35% year-on-year, and ahead of Wall Street’s estimate of $1.02bn. Meanwhile, earnings per share amounted to $1.11 versus the consensus forecast of $1.09. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance, albeit slightly.

However, there were a few things in the Q3 results the market didn’t like. One was the fact that Zoom’s addition of new customers with over 10 employees grew at just 18% – below pre-pandemic levels.

Another issue was guidance. Here, Zoom told investors it expects flat revenue for Q4 compared to Q3, along with a small decline in earnings.

It’s worth noting that on the back of these results, a number of brokers cut their share price targets for the stock. Bank of America, for example, went from $385 to $270. Evercore, meanwhile, went from $255 to $235.

For now, investors will need some patience as we do not see any upcoming catalysts that would change the sentiment on the stock,” wrote Evercore’s analysts in a research note.

Should I buy Zoom stock now?

I use Zoom’s video conferencing software quite regularly and I think it’s pretty good. However, looking at Zoom from an investment point of view, I have a few concerns.

The first is in relation to the valuation. After the recent share price fall, Zoom still has a market capitalisation of around $61bn. That means the forward-looking price-to-sales ratio here is still around 15. That’s relatively high and doesn’t leave a huge margin of safety, in my view. If future growth is disappointing, the stock could fall further.

Speaking of growth, this is another issue for me. There’s no doubt that growth has been excellent throughout the pandemic. But it’s hard to know what it will look like after Covid-19 when the world gets back to normal. To my mind, there’s a fair bit of uncertainty here.

Finally, I’ve always had concerns about the level of competition here. Is there anything to stop rivals such as Microsoft (which is a massive player in the business productivity solutions space), Google, or Amazon stealing market share in the future? I’m not convinced there is.

Given these concerns, I’m going to leave Zoom on my watchlist for now. All things considered, I think there are better growth stocks I could buy today.

Like this one...

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Edward Sheldon owns shares of Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Microsoft, and Zoom Video Communications. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA