The Motley Fool

The Biffa share price falls after HY results! Should I buy or avoid shares?

Jabran Khan | Tuesday, 23rd November, 2021 | More on:

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Image source: Getty Images.

Biffa (LSE:BIFF) announced its half-year results last week and the share price has fallen since the announcement. So should I buy shares for my portfolio or avoid them?

The Biffa share price falls

Biffa is one of the UK’s leading waste management firms. It specialises in the collection, surplus redistribution, recycling, treatment, disposal, and energy generation of waste. It employs over 9,000 people, has close to 3,000 collection vehicles, and covers over 95% of UK postcodes.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

As I write, Biffa shares are trading for 360p. A year ago, shares were trading for 229p, which gives an impressive 57% return over 12 months. The Biffa share price is actually down 7% since last week’s half-year results were announced. Shares were trading at all-time highs since it joined the London Stock Exchange in 2016, before the results prompted a drop in share price.

So why have Biffa shares fallen and what was in the results that has prompted the dip?

Half-year results spooks investors

Biffa’s half-year results covered the 26 weeks ended 24 September 2021. The results were actually impressive, which leads me to believe there are other factors at play that have spooked investors, but more on that later.

It must be noted that the pandemic affected Biffa’s performance so this period was key to understanding recovery prospects. Biffa reported revenue increased 39% compared to 2020 and 14% compared to the same period in 2019, which is encouraging. Cash performance was better than expected and full-year expectations are still in line with forecasts. The strong performance resulted in a 2.2p dividend being declared which is a bonus in my eyes.

I believe the Biffa share price falling is a direct result of the operational issues it is facing in the short and medium term and not recent performance. There are well documented macroeconomic issues that could affect Biffa’s operations and post-pandemic recovery. Firstly, the supply chain crisis is affecting it in a few ways. There is a shortage of vehicles, fuel, and waste containers. The well documented shortage of labour in the form of HGV drivers could also be an issue. This shortage of drivers has impacted collection services. Finally, rising inflation, is driving up costs for Biffa, and will have to be passed on to its customers eventually.

My verdict

The issues noted above have hampered Biffa’s investment viability for many, causing the share price to drop. I can understand the position but overall I feel it is an overreaction.

I believe the Biffa share price could be an opportunity for my portfolio at current levels and I would buy. It is an established business with a large presence backed up by over 100 years of history and tradition. It has a good track record of performance too. I understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future but revenue and profit increased year on year for three years before the pandemic struck. Biffa also pays a dividend which would make me a passive income. I think now could be an opportunity to buy shares for my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jabran Khan