The Motley Fool

Why did the EnQuest share price crash today?

Zaven Boyrazian | Thursday, 18th November, 2021 | More on:

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Image source: Getty Images.

The EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) share price is down by double-digits this morning after management released an operations update. Despite the current almost-15% drop, the stock’s 12-month return still stands at an impressive +72%. So, what was in this update that has investors running for the hills? And is this sell-off actually a buying opportunity? Let’s take a closer look.

The share price versus operational performance

I’ve explored this business before. But as a quick reminder, EnQuest is an offshore oil production company operating around the UK and Malaysia. 2021 has been a particularly challenging year, with several of its projects encountering production disruptions. This is what caused the EnQuest share price to take a bit of a tumble back in September.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Since then, solutions have been devised and are slowly being executed. Today management provided an update on how things are going. And since the stock is once again suffering through double-digit declines, I think it’s fair to say, investors aren’t exactly pleased.

The disruptions experienced at its Magnus and Kraken oil fields appear to have been more extensive than initially anticipated. Consequently, average net production has fallen to 44,306 barrels per day. And management expects this figure will come in at around 45,000 by the end of the year. That’s below the previously reduced guidance of 46,000-52,000 barrels. It’s worth noting that in 2020, production volumes were sitting at just over 66,000 barrels. So seeing the Enquest share price tumble on this news is hardly surprising to me.

Looking on the bright side

As frustrating as the drop in oil production is, there are some optimistic takes from this update. Firstly, oil prices are back on the rise. Over the last 10 months, the average price per barrel stood at $66. That’s up 63% from $40.60 a year ago. And it will undoubtedly help offset some of the revenue loss from reduced production and boost profit margins.

At the same time, EnQuest also acquired a new oil field called the Golden Eagle area for a total consideration of $325m. The company estimates that this new drilling site will increase annual net production by just over 10,500 barrels, with at least two product deliveries before the end of the year. Assuming Golden Eagle doesn’t suffer the same disruptive fate as its other projects, performance throughout 2022 could improve significantly.

The bottom line

The operational interruptions in 2021 have been frustrating. But they’re ultimately short-term issues with unfortunate timing. Management has already begun taking the necessary steps to return production back to full capacity. And with the addition of Golden Eagle in the portfolio, this recovery process may have just been accelerated.

Having said that, my overall opinion of this business remains unchanged. I still believe there are better growth opportunities to be found elsewhere. Therefore, even if EnQuest’s share price drop is a buying opportunity, it’s not one I intend to act on.

Instead, I'm far more interested in...

One FTSE “Snowball Stock” With Runaway Revenues

Looking for new share ideas?

Grab this FREE report now.

Inside, you discover one FTSE company with a runaway snowball of profits.

From 2015-2019…

  • Revenues increased 38.6%.
  • Its net income went up 19.7 times!
  • Since 2012, revenues from regular users have almost DOUBLED

The opportunity here really is astounding.

In fact, one of its own board members recently snapped up 25,000 shares using their own money...

So why sit on the side lines a minute longer?

You could have the full details on this company right now.

Grab your free report – while it’s online.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian