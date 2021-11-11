The Motley Fool

The Rolls-Royce share price is flying. Is now the time to get on board?

Andy Ross | Thursday, 11th November, 2021 | More on:

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Image: Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price is up by 40% over the last 12 months. And in November so far, the shares are up 10%, so the stock has significant momentum right now.

I’ve been a naysayer when it comes to Rolls-Royce as an investment. The question now is: should I change my mind and add the shares to my portfolio?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why could the future be better?

Rolls-Royce has secured backing from a consortium of private investors and the UK government to develop small nuclear reactors to generate cleaner energy. This news could have helped convince investors that this may be a potential source of new income for the firm. Coming at the same time as COP26 and a focus on moving away from fossil fuels, this may have heightened optimism about the future role of nuclear.

Other than that, Rolls-Royce is, I think, gaining from a general pandemic recovery, which seems to be benefiting large-cap shares in particular right now. Some lower-growth mature UK shares such as WPP, Marks & Spencer and others are bouncing back strongly. The FTSE 100, it should be noted, is also rising from a weak early autumn.

Another plus is that just this month, Rolls-Royce completed the sale of its civil nuclear instrumentation & control (I&C) business to Framatome. This helps it towards its target of generating at least £2bn from disposals and could go some way towards helping repair the balance sheet. The latter is much needed in my opinion. The latest disposal follows a September announcement that the engineer had signed a definitive agreement to sell 100% of ITP Aero for approximately €1.7bn to Bain Capital Private Equity.

What concerns remain?

Despite the disposals, possible new business growth opportunities in nuclear and an expected recovery in aerospace as long-haul flights pick up again (notably between the US and the UK), I still have concerns.

Primarily there’s the increase in debt and the havoc the pandemic has wrought on the balance sheet. For example, net debt is approaching £5bn.

Then there’s the question lodged in my mind about the impact of the Trent engine problems on Rolls’ reputation. The problems with those engines have persisted for a long time and the company is still setting aside money to fix the issues. It’s hard to quantify the long-term impact, but I fear that the problems may harm its relationships and therefore future profits.

To add or not to add?

The recent share price boost is no doubt being welcomed by existing investors, but do I want to become one of them? Potentially, Rolls-Royce could be a speculative buy for me, but when it comes to a FTSE 100 engineer I actually prefer Melrose. I also think the impact of the pandemic could be felt for many years and so I won’t be adding any Rolls-Royce shares to my portfolio. Clearly though, as the upward share price shows, many in the market disagree with me, but I’m staying away for now.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Andy Ross owns no share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Andy Ross