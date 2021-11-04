Purplebricks share price crashes 30%! What’s going on?

The Purplebricks (LSE:PURP) share price crashed by over 30% this morning after it released its latest trading update. It warned of challenging business conditions due to an insufficient supply of housing coming to market.

There appears to be strong demand from potential house buyers, but that isn’t being met by sufficient housing stock. In fact, new instructions were 23% below the same period last year.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down… You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm. That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away. Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!

As an online estate agent, Purplebricks is reliant on both demand and supply of available housing to let or purchase. But when there’s an imbalance it can cause significant business disruption. CEO Vic Darvey noted that “properties are selling quickly, but the reduced amount of stock coming to market is proving challenging”.

In addition, business transformation during the first half of the year resulted in higher costs. This reduced cash from £75.8m to £58m in the 12 months to 31 October. Its business model changed with new pricing and a different proposition. It also incurred greater costs from moving its sales team from self-employed to fully employed. That said, it expects its cash position to stabilise in the second half of the year.

Purplebricks share price weakness

Purplebricks still expects to achieve annual sales growth of 20% in the medium term, but it’s working against a challenging backdrop. Its mission remains achieving a “10% market share by being the go-to-place to buy, sell, or let your home”.

After today’s decline, the Purplebricks share price is down by over 40% in the past 12 months and over 90% lower than its all-time-high.