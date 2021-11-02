The Motley Fool

Why the IAG share price fell 8% in October

Alan Oscroft | Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021 | More on:

Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.
Image source: Getty Images

October saw a welcome loosening of travel restriction, both in the UK and around the world, which should be good news for airline companies like International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG). But the IAG share price fell 8.2% during the month.

The stock had had a strong September, so maybe we’ve just seen a bit of profit-taking by those who got in during that month’s low. Just a couple of days into November, we’re already seeing a bit of an uptick. And we are, after all, looking at a 70% rise in the IAG share price over the past 12 months.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

So maybe all we’re seeing is a market trying to adjust to the uncertain outlook for the sector, while not having a very clear vision of what to expect.

When I examined the stock at the beginning of October, I did think it was likely to have a positive month, largely because of improving economic indicators. But since then, I’ve seen growing signs that the optimism that’s enthused shareholders so strongly early in the year might have been misplaced.

When will long-haul aviation, and IAG in particular, get back to 2019 capacity levels and profits? Suggestions from Boeing have made it sound like it could happen by late 2023 or early 2024. And I think many observers are going along with that kind of timescale. It certainly sounded reasonable to me.

Slower return to flying

But the latest from Heathrow suggests the main British Airways hub is still only operating at around 45% of 2019 volumes. The airport’s boss, John Holland-Kaye, even suggested we might not see a full recovery in air traffic until as late as 2026.

International Consolidated Airlines, with its long-haul focus, is likely to be in the tail-end of the traffic recovery too. And I reckon this more sobering outlook has probably contributed to the IAG share price weakness of late.

Generally, I think the mixed recent news on the travel sector has led a good number of investors to revisit their assumptions. And rethink the kind of valuation the stock currently commands, and what it might really be worth now. The IAG valuation is still my biggest concern.

Right now, on an enterprise valuation basis (which accounts for debt), the whole company’s valuation still looks high. I’d expect there to be a significant discount to cover the uncertain outlook and resulting risk. I’m not seeing it.

IAG share price recovery

It is true that I am unusually bearish on the airline industry in general. I also need to see a good safety margin when investing in depressed companies that are going through hard times. Combine all that with my focus on dividends, and maybe I’m being too hard on IAG.

What might prove me wrong? Q3 results are due on 5 November. If there’s good news on passenger volumes, the IAG share price could benefit. IAG has previously suggested it should be flying at 45% capacity in the quarter.

I’ve already mentioned dividends. And any hints at when those might be reintroduced could provide an extra boost. Maybe November will be the bullish month I expected in October.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Alan Oscroft