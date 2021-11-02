Here’s why the Flutter Entertainment share price dropped
The Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) share price dropped by over 8% this morning after the company cut its earnings guidance. In an update on recent trading, the Paddy Power owner said a string of punter-friendly results in October resulted in win margins below expected levels. This impacted earnings by approximately £60m.
In addition, its earnings are expected to be hit by the temporary Netherlands exit. Earnings expectations are now £1.24bn-£1.28bn, whereas it previously guided for earnings of £1.27bn-£1.37bn.
It’s not all gloomy in the world of sports betting however. Flutter maintained its leadership position in the US. It captured a 42% share of online sports betting and an 18% share on online gaming. Sales were up too with revenues growing by 85%. The third quarter saw its sportsbook and casino player numbers double on a year-on-year basis. The US is a high-growth region with more states moving towards permitting online sports betting.
Australia was another bright spot in Q3. Sales were up 20%. The company noted that travel restrictions applied to over 60% of the population during the period. This resulted in it capturing additional leisure spending by the locked-down public.
Where next for the Flutter Entertainment share price?
As a group, it achieved 12% year-on-year revenue growth. Investors might potentially view recent trading as a temporary, short-term factor. Longer term, US performance could be viewed as encouraging. By mid-morning, the Flutter Entertainment share price regained some of its earlier losses, but still traded down by 6%.
Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Flutter Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment PLC. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.