NatWest (LON: NWG) trebles Q3 profit, but the share price wobbles
NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) released strong third-quarter results Friday, in a week that saw Lloyds reporting bumper quarterly figures.
Beating expectations
NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland, recorded an operating profit of £1,074m during the quarter. That’s significantly ahead of an analyst consensus of £677m. And it’s way better than the £355m recorded in the same quarter a year ago. But that was a particularly blighted period.
The bank has had to stump up £294m in litigation and conduct costs, relating to NatWest’s breaches of UK money laundering regulations. According to the Financial Conduct Authority, the bank failed to adequately monitor a client’s suspect deposits totalling around £365m over five years. The final penalty should be decided later in the year, with guidelines suggesting around £340m.
On the upside, the results benefited from a £242m impairment release as the UK’s economic outlook improves. Other banks, which had set aside more than needed during the pandemic to cope with bad debts and other risks, have been benefiting similarly.
NatWest share buybacks
The bank’s liquidity position appears strong. Chief executive Alison Rose said: “Our robust capital position means that we have been able to buy back £402m of our shares to date.“
Investors didn’t appear exactly overjoyed by the results, with the NatWest share price dropping 4% shortly after the market opened. But, at the time of writing, NatWest shares are still up 94% over the past 12 months. That’s a few percent ahead of Barclays, and quite a bit above Lloyds’ 80%.
There’s a ‘double agent’ hiding in the FTSE… we recommend you buy it!
Don’t miss our special stock presentation.
It contains details of a UK-listed company our Motley Fool UK analysts are extremely enthusiastic about.
They think it’s offering an incredible opportunity to grow your wealth over the long term – at its current price – regardless of what happens in the wider market.
That’s why they’re referring to it as the FTSE’s ‘double agent’.
Because they believe it’s working both with the market… And against it.
To find out why we think you should add it to your portfolio today…
Click here to get access to our presentation, and learn how to get the name of this 'double agent'!
Alan Oscroft owns shares of Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.